Tom Brady announces he is retiring from the NFL ‘for good’

Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback who established himself as the NFL’s most prolific winner and perhaps its greatest player over 23 seasons, announced Wednesday that he is retiring. This time, he said, he will not change his mind. “I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring, for good,” Brady said in a 53-second video posted to social media. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

Brady, 45, won seven Super Bowls over his 23 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is the league’s career leader in passing yards and touchdown passes, among many other categories. He was a three-time league most valuable player and a five-time MVP of the Super Bowl.

“I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me — my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors,” Brady said. “I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

His latest retirement announcement came one year after he retired in 2022, only to change his mind and return to the Buccaneers less than six weeks later. They had a trying post-retirement season. His team had a losing record for the first time in his career, although it reached the Playoffs before losing to the Dallas Cowboys in the opening round. Brady also experienced intense scrutiny of his personal life as he and his wife, model Gisele Bündchen, announced their divorce.

Brady was eligible for free agency this offseason. He has already lined up a lucrative broadcasting contract with Fox to take effect after his playing career.

This is a developing story and will be updated.