Tom Brady addresses divorce, says he’s focused on taking care of his children, winning football games for Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife of 13 years, model and activist Gisele Bündchen, have officially Filed for Divorced after Rumors their marriage was ending. Both made announcements on social media explaining that they are separating.

Brady discussed the divorce on his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray, giving some insight into the situation.

“There’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady said. “Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games. That’s what professionals do.”

Brady said he will focus on the task at hand, and while he is still playing football he will find a balance between work and being a father. The 45-year-old has three children, one with former girlfriend and actress Bridget Moynahan and two with Bündchen.

“You focus at work when it’s time to work and when you come home, you focus on the priorities at home,” Brady said. “All you can do is the best you can do. That’s what I’ll continue to do as long as I’m working and I’m being a dad.”

Brady shared how he plans to handle his personal and professional life, referencing that he has overcome a lot of difficult situations in his 23 years in the NFL.

“I think that’s what being a professional is,” Brady said. “I’ve dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people. So I think think the interesting thing for a football player and an athlete in general is you’re out there, I always say we’re not Actors even though we’re in TV. That is our real self out there. We’re trying to do our best.”

“That’s how people have gotten to know me over the years by being on TV, and that is my authentic self out there to compete with my teammates every day and you’re giving all you can to the team,” Brady continued. “Everyone is going through different things. We all have our unique challenges in life. We’re all humans. We do the best we can do.”

Brady is currently experiencing the worst start to a season in his career, currently sitting at 3-5 and in second in the NFC South behind the Atlanta Falcons.