Tom Anderson smashes one goal as he starts his run to Wānaka

Tom Anderson, left, and supporting runner Piet Grandiek set out from Waikaia to run 210km to Wānaka, to raise funds for Movember, as supporters cheer him on.

Tom Anderson smashed one of his goals before he even tied up his shoelaces.

On Friday morning he began his 210km run from Waikaia in Northern Southland to Wānaka in Central Otago to raise funds for Movember.

He aimed to raise $21,000 – $100 for every kilometer he ran, but before he left his total was already at $23,148.

“I’m keen to push it and see if we can get to $30,000,” he said.

In what he called perfect running conditions – a strong Southerly and occasional showers – Anderson said before leaving Waikaia that he was nervous about starting.

“I just need to get going,” he said.

“Once I get down to Wendonside and across to Lumsden I’ll have a stiff Southerly behind me which will actually work a treat.

The run is the equivalent of running five marathons back to back, and includes the Crown Range, New Zealand’s highest road.

“I don’t want to be confident, I just need to take it one step at a time. I’ve got it broken down into stages so it’s just ticking off small goals and eventually we’ll get the big one,” he said.

The 25-year-old head Shepherd from Argyle Station hoped to arrive in Wānaka at around 6pm on Saturday.