Tom Allen’s Weekly radio show notes (November 2)

Coming off a much-needed bye week, Indiana head Coach Tom Allen joins Don Fischer for another edition of ‘Inside IU Football.’ This week, Allen details Indiana’s bye week and what the main points of focus were, updates the overall health status ahead of this weekend’s game, and previews IU’s impending home game against No. 16 Penn State on Saturday afternoon.

As usual, all notes and quotes are per Allen, unless otherwise noted.

ON CAM CAMPER’S SEASON-ENDING INJURY:

“Devastating. I just hate it for him, just an unbelievable person” … “When it happened, I was standing about 10 feet away. I had a sick feeling in my stomach” … Allen said Camper will have surgery soon ; he’s never had an injury this severe… “Talking to the doctors, he’ll be back, ready for (next) fall”

Allen said Camper’s torn ACL was “clean,” so the rehab process should be relatively smooth/normal

Fischer asks who will step up in Camper’s absence — “Andison Coby’s a guy that really needs to rise up and step up, and I think he has” … Allen also Mentions Donaven McCulley, Emery Simmons, Malachi Holt-Bennett as players that needs to rise up

IT’S INDIANA’S BYE WEEK:

Allen said the bye week came a great time, sat down with players and coaches to make sure they ‘just get away’ and find a chance of scenery

Allen said the focus of the bye week was to get players rest and a mental break, while giving younger players more practice reps

Allen said recruiting was “a heavy piece” of the bye week — watching film, getting out to see recruits etc.

Allen wasn’t willing to reveal what exactly they’ve tried to change during the bye week, “but the bottom line is when something isn’t working, you make changes”

“No stone unturned. You go through everything you can to get (the season) fixed”

Re: QB situation — Allen didn’t specifically name a starting QB, again said “you’ll have to wait until Saturday”

ON HEALTH STATUS OF TEAM:

Cam Jones — “He’s still working through it. Don’t expect him back this week, but he’s getting closer” … Doctor gave a positive prognosis on Jones’ rehab

“Still not gonna be full strength (against Penn State), but trying to get back everyone that we can”

ON OFFENSIVE LINE:

Fischer asked about Rod Carey’s role as new OL Coach — “He’s working them hard. Really, just trying to find any possible way to find improvement”

“You’ve seen Josh Sales and Kahlil Benson play a much bigger role … We feel they have a really bright future”

Allen said Sales and Benson played a pretty good game against Rutgers, but there were some mistakes as younger players

“What they have done, just the Relentless time on tasks — on the sleds, on the chutes”

Allen said when he goes out for practice, the entire Offensive line is already out on the field getting in work

Allen praises Rod Carey for pushing the OL group … “They’re responding to him”

MISCELLANEOUS NOTES:

Re: Phyisicality of team — “I think to me, it’s still a point of emphasis. Pad level, punch… I still wanna see us improve on” … “Well, I don’t think it’s where I want it to be, for sure”

Allen Mentions DL Venson Sneed as a young player who has gotten more reps against the top units during the bye week

Re: Walt Bell’s Offensive scheme — Allen said they’ve definitely evaluated the scheme during the bye, looking at why drives are Stalling out etc. … Allen said that IU is taking too many three-and-outs, which they’ve tried to address during the bye to elongate drives

Re: Jaylin Lucas — “The kickoff return was special. He now leads the country in kickoff returns, which is impressive for a true freshman” … “I said it in the spring time, he’s very impressive and special” .. . “He needs to touch it, because when he gets the ball in space, he makes people miss” … “He was a huge priority for us when we recruited him. We battled hard to get him”

Re: Josh Henderson — Allen said Henderson has “earned” more touches going forward

Fischer asks if we’ll see any newer/younger players this Saturday — Allen said they expect Beau Robbins to return from injury this weekend … Mentions Venson Sneed, Phillip Dunham as guys who “will play more” … WR Kamryn Perry also mentioned; “He was so dynamic for us on Scout team… Extremely quick, great ball skills … QB Brendan Sorsby also mentioned as standing out on the Scout team

“I really love our freshman class. There’s a couple guys at every position where I’m like, ‘they’re gonna be really good for us'”

Fischer asks about IU’s 2023 recruiting class — “It’s going to be a smaller class than normal years” … Allen said the bye week was about getting out and watching a lot of recruits practice and play in-person

Fischers asks about keeping spirits up on team — “The reality is that things haven’t gone the way we wanted it to the past few weeks” … “Those times of adversity are really what shapes us into where we are”. .. “They’re gonna face a lot more difficult things as adults than they are right now” … “When things are going against you, you get a chance to shape them into the men they’re going to be”

ON UPCOMING GAME AGAINST No. 16 PENN STATE:

“They had a tough loss against Ohio State last week. They played tough”

“When you ask me what they look like on film, they’re a really strong football team”

Allen calls CB Joey Porter Jr. “one of the best DBs in the country”

Allen notes Penn State’s defensive scheme is different this season with Manny Diaz as defensive coordinator

Re: QB Sean Clifford — “Tough, gritty. He’s just given us so much trouble over the years with his legs” … “Tough kid. Doesn’t matter how hard he gets hit, he just pops up”

Allen said the key is getting takeaways against Penn State