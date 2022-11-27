Tom Allen provides an update on Dexter Williams’ injury

Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II suffered a non-contact injury Saturday against Purdue that forced him to be carted off the field. The injury happened in the final seconds of the first quarter when Williams attempted to scramble and fell to the ground without being tackled. After several minutes of being tended to by Indiana’s training staff, Williams’ right leg was placed in a black air cast and he was carted off the field.

In a postgame press conference, IU head Coach Tom Allen gave an update on Williams’ status and what he currently knows about the severity of the injury.

“Yeah, it’s a knee injury and they need further evaluation,” Allen said. “So that’s the last update I got as I walked out of the training room here. But yeah, he was taken to the hospital.”

“It wasn’t an ACL (injury), I do know that. So it’s not that. But it’s obviously serious.”

Indiana University Athletics issued a statement on Twitter shortly following Williams’ injury that stated, “Redshirt-sophomore QB Dexter Williams II left today’s game with a right leg injury. He has been taken to Bloomington Hospital for further evaluation.”

Redshirt junior quarterback Connor Bazelak entered the game at quarterback in place of Williams, and he finished with 201 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Indiana eventually lost to Purdue, 30-16, at Memorial Stadium.