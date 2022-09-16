Tom Allen gives IU football injury update, previews Western Kentucky

Watch and read what Indiana head Coach Tom Allen had to say Thursday ahead of Indiana’s Matchup against Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

Full transcript:

Injury update?

“I would say optimistic that James Head will be able to give us some snaps on Saturday. He’s been practicing with us this week, so it’s definitely been a day-to-day situation for him. Same with Jonathan Haynes, he’s more day- to-day, not 100 percent sure yet. If he can go, he’s gonna go.”

It is relying on the defensive leaders this week

“As far as from their perspective, that’s definitely been my expectation as we Coach them and prepare them. They’ve seen a lot of football and they need to do a great job. And this is a very, very high-powered offense that we’re playing against, number one in the country a year ago, and they have the same scheme, a lot of the same receivers. And so, yeah, we need that leadership to show up. Obviously got to be able to have a lot of guys contribute. It starts up front with being able to do a good job getting pressure, not letting the quarterback feel comfortable, and do a good job of making sure that he feels us mentally and physically, so that’s gonna be the objective. “

On IU’s defensive depth and mixing in younger players

“It’s definitely a major focus for us and a goal to be able to play a lot of guys, and definitely 22 as a minimum and play more per position. So I think they’re growing, I think that each week they’re getting a little bit better. Obviously, the more they play, the better they’re gonna get and get a chance to get out there and learn our system and learn to communicate and play at a high level of confidence and a high level of execution together.

So to me, it’s more about just the collective group, trying to be able to have a scheme that all these guys can learn and execute at a high level for 60 minutes and beyond, whatever it takes. So I think those guys are definitely coming along. I want to see that continue, we have to take another step forward this week with the type of offense that we’re about to play.”

It’s game-planning for Western Kentucky’s offense

“Like you said, it is a different play-caller, same system. Every play caller has his own personality. So you have two games to evaluate from this year, so you leave you lean Heavily on those, but also we’ve used all 14 games they had from last year, playing their conference Championship game and they played in the Bowl game. So you got a lot of film to study, but that also gave us a lot of things to consider as you prepare for them. So trying to do a Blend of both and be able to get a feel for how we think they’re going to call the game.

“And a lot of it’s going to be reacting to what they choose to do, so it’ll be as typical the first two or three or four games of the year until you get a three or four game base — they’ve already been off, so they only played twice because they had the bye week due to playing week zero. But bottom line is that you don’t have a lot of statistical data to support what you’re going to see this year, just two games worth, and so you have to be able to use some from the past as well, so that’s the challenge, without question.

“But that’s a Talented quarterback, even though he’s new he has a really strong arm, he’s got a high IQ from a football perspective as you can tell and understand. Tough kid, big kid and can run it as well. So really a lot of weapons is an offense.”

On what he wants to see from Connor Bazelak this week

“Looking for consistency, looking for a strong first quarter start to be able to play at a high level right out of the gate and to be able to execute for four quarters. So to me, it’s about us doing our jobs. We gotta be able to be very, very consistent up front in our technique, in our run game technique, and in our pass-pro techniques. And the way that we understand the way they’re going to bring pressure, they did a really good job on third-down and give you a lot of different looks.

So I feel like for me, it’s more about just us doing a great job of reacting to what we’re going to see, and you still don’t know for sure how they’re gonna defend us until you get into the game. And so to be able to adjust to that, it’s going to be our coach’s responsibility. And so, from Connor’s perspective, it’s more about just being mentally focused and ready to go from the very beginning.”

On Connor Bazelak’s Mindset in games

“I think the biggest value is this is an emotional game, it’s a momentum-driven game, and you better have a really bad memory at that position. If you make a mistake, you can’t dwell on it, it’ll get you to make another mistake maybe the very next play if you’re not locked in, if you wear emotional effects of a negative play. So I think the benefit is the fact that he’s able to flush it, he doesn’t get overly excited when he makes a play because you gotta go make another play. He doesn’t get down when he doesn’t make a play because you got to go find a way to make another play, regardless of what just happened.

“So I like that don’t Blink Mindset that we’ve had in this program for a long time, and ability to flush negative things, and press on and be able to have that one-and-oh Mindset that ‘Hey, it’s about the next play. ‘And so to me, he brings that and he brings that to our offense as well. And it’s so easy to get flustered when things don’t happen, especially if it’s a real negative play by the Offensive side of the football, but he doesn’t, he’s the same person coming off the field. And I think there’s a lot of value in that at that position without question.”

It’s Josh Sanguinetti earning more playing time

“It’s about keeping both guys fresh. Josh is playing well, we know he’s a really good football player. We’re trying to allow our guys to have a very successful season and not overplay our guys in games, and I think that was a negative for us a year ago and it really builds on later on. And then you create depth, you got to be able to have multiple guys. And so we’re playing lots of guys at lots of positions for that reason, to be able to build that depth. And you have to force yourself to do this and then eventually it gets easy for coaches just to play the older guys or the guys that they know are totally ready.

“And then you got to be able to get those other guys ready by playing them; they don’t get ready to play by watching on the sidelines. So Josh has earned those reps without question. We have a lot of confidence in him. He’s really good cover safety. He can tackle and he’s gotten bigger, stronger and faster this offseason. So really proud of Josh and what he’s doing, but yeah, there’s there’s multiple reasons for it. But I think that biggest thing is we want to play a lot of guys.”

On the importance of protecting the ball

“It’s a high priority every day in this program is protecting the football and that hasn’t changed this week. You’re exactly right. We’ve talked about as a football team how many takeaways they’ve created defensively, they’ve done that through playing aggressive on defense, playing hard and physical on defense, and Flying around, being around the football. The ball finds energy, I believe, that’s something that we say in our program and then it’s something that you see on film.

“They do give you a lot of different looks on third downs is where a lot of times people are forced into errors and they throw those interceptions. They do a good job of that and trying to to disguise things and to confuse the quarterback and give you a lot of exotic looks defensively and they do a great job with that. So that’s resulted in a lot of takeaways. And so to me, we have to have a great plan to counter that, and our guys have to do a great job of protecting the football, whether it’s at the quarterback position, throwing it, obviously catching the football, and then security and once we have the ball as both running backs and receivers.”

It is building the togetherness of the team

“I think the togetherness of our guys, the building that connectivity, that also builds trust in each other. Those relationships, the ability — our guys did a lot of things together, especially with all the new faces and the things we tried to do as a team to build that unity, to build that togetherness, that confidence in the guys around you as you get to know each other better. I think that was a big plus. And then also the workouts, the summer workouts and the training with our staff and you get into fall camp.

“I just think that the resiliency that they’ve shown, they show up and they work every day, no matter how much we ask them to do, no matter what the schedule looks like, if it changes or whatever, they don’t blink. And then we have to continue to grow that, it has to be something that we’re known for as a team. But I think the offseason training and the offseason team building is where I saw signs of that.

“And that’s been a big objective for us because we believe that the best teams are connected teams. And at the end of the day, the best team, that’s the group that wins on game day. And our goal is to be the best team on that field every time we take the field.”