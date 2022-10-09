Tom Allen announces coaching staff change

Rod Carey is the new offensive line coach for the Indiana football program.

Indiana football Coach Tom Allen announced today that Darren Hiller will no longer serve as the Offensive line Coach for the Hoosiers. Former IU player Rod Carey will take over the O-line position going forward. Carey is a former head coach at Temple and Northern Illinois. Below is the release from IUHosiers.com on the change that has been made on the coaching staff at Indiana.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football Coach Tom Allen announced on Sunday afternoon that Darren Hiller will no longer serve as the program’s Offensive line Coach and run game coordinator.

“I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program,” Allen said. “He represented IU in a first-class manner, but I believe it is time for a new voice to lead the Offensive line room.”

Former Hoosier and nine-year head coaching veteran Rod Carey will take over Hiller’s responsibilities for the remainder of the 2022 season.

“Rod is a tremendous football coach and leader of young men,” Allen said. “His record as a head coach and offensive line coach speaks for itself. Rod will make an immediate impact and integrate well with our Offensive staff.”

Carey joined IU this past offseason as a quality control coach. He went 64-50 as head coach at Northern Illinois University (2012-18) and Temple University (2019-21) with seven Bowl appearances.

In Dec. In 2012, he was named NIU’s head coach and coached the Huskies to six Bowl games, including an appearance in the 2013 Discover Orange Bowl against Florida State. They posted a 52-30 overall mark and a 38-10 Mid-American Conference record with two MAC Championships and four West Division titles.

NIU went 12-0 in its first full season and was ranked nine-straight weeks, rising as high as No. 16. Carey mentored seven All-Americans, including the program’s first two-time All-American in defensive end Sutton Smith.

He joined the Huskies as an Offensive line Coach in 2011, added run game Coordinator duties in 2012, and took over as Offensive Coordinator following the team’s first game that same campaign.

Carey served as the Offensive line Coach at the University of North Dakota (2008-10) and Illinois State University (2007). He worked as the Offensive Coordinator and Offensive line Coach at the University of Wisconsin-Stout from 2000-06.

After he coached for four seasons in the high school ranks at his alma mater, Wayzata (Minn.) High School, he began his collegiate coaching career at the University of Minnesota (1998-99).

Carey played for the Hoosiers from 1990-93, where he was a three-year starter at center and won Indiana’s Corby Davis Outstanding Offensive Player Award his senior year. He earned his bachelor’s degree from IU in 1994.

Rod and his wife, Tonya, have one daughter, Kennedy, and one son, Charlie.