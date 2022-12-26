Toluca vs Nexaca: times, how to watch on TV, stream online, Copa Sky 2022

Toluca and Nexaca will collide in the last Copa Sky’s Group A game, with Los Electricistas needing the win to keep having chances of qualifying for the tournament’s semifinals.

You can watch the Toluca vs Nexaca Copa Sky game live stream on FuboTV (free trial available)

When does Toluca vs Nexaca kick-off?

The game between Toluca and Nexaca starts on Monday, December 26th, 2022.

How to watch Toluca vs Nexaca

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Toluca vs. Nexaca:

US: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Toluca vs Nexaca preview

Toluca

Ignacio Ambriz’s men go into the match against Nexaca with the objective of grabbing their first win in the tournament.

Toluca are sitting bottom in the Group A standings with two points and have the worst goal difference of the five teams (-2) after losing to Club América and sharing the spoils against Pumas and Cruz Azul.

Nexaca

Meanwhile, Nexaca, with three points, still have a chance of Qualifying for the competition’s semifinalsbut they will need to win their game to be among the best four teams in the tournament.

Andrés Lillini’s pupils have drawn all of their Copa Sky three games against Cruz Azul, Club América, and Pumasscoring three goals and conceding another three, all against Los Águilas.

The positive thing is that they don’t depend on anyone else: if they emerge victorious against Toluca, they will automatically grab one of the section’s first two spots.

Cruz Azul and América will compete in a match where both teams will battle it out until the last second to get the other ticket to the semifinals.

Toluca vs. Nexaca: last five meetings