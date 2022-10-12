Toll Gate High School boys soccer team plays Scituate to a 2-2 tie.

SCITUATE — There won’t be a perfect team in Division IV boys soccer this season.

Scituate saw to that on Tuesday. The Spartans erased a pair of one-goal deficits to finally put a blemish on visiting Toll Gate.

Jack Patrie’s Strike in the 71st minute earned the Spartans a share of the points at Manning Field. The hosts battled from behind to force a 2-2 draw, canceling out a pair of goals by Edrees Heidari.

The Spartans' Jake Gurjian slides in an attempt to knock the ball away from the Titans' Edrees Heidari, who had two goals in the game on Tuesday.

“We knew they were at the top of the table coming into this,” Patrie said. “We knew we had to take them seriously.”

The Titans eased to a 3-0 shutout of Scituate on Sept. 13 but found it a bit tougher on this ideal fall afternoon. Austin Simas erased a 1-0 halftime deficit with a free kick and Toll Gate couldn’t find a winner inside the final nine minutes.

