Toledo youth football team gears up for National Championship in Atlanta

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – After a remarkable season, the Toledo Mid-City Steelers are preparing to head to Atlanta, Georgia for the conference’s national championship next week.

The team, which is part of the Toledo Elite Student Athletes organization, has worked hard on and off the field preparing the boys and teaching them life skills.

“One of the things that we want to build is respectful young men. One of our core values ​​is integrity, there are some things that you can’t take away Integrity and being respectful and being kind,” said Head Coach Thomas Walker.

Walker said iron sharpens iron, and it’s crucial to give the players positive role models.

“Some have both parents, and some of them don’t. Some of them live with their grandmother, and some of them live in foster care. It just depends. We’re here to treat them equally and help them out, some kids need more help than others. My passion, my Obsession is to give me back to the young men just so that they know that they could have a resource,” Walker said.

Walker said the team has provided a sense of family for the players.

“I think football is just one of those resources that pull together as a family, it’s unity, it’s teaching them accountability, and dedication. Anything in life that you do, whether it’s becoming a lawyer or a doctor or a banker whatever it is, you’re gonna have to put the hard work in to do it,” Walker said.

Unlike some of their opponents, the Mid-City Steelers have been hard at work throughout the year. “We’ve been working essentially since March having 7 on 7′s, going out of town, having preseason games, and having scrimmages,” Walker said.

The team has been fundraising to pay for the trip to Atlanta, and are almost at their goal, click here to support the Mid-City Steelers’ journey to Atlanta.

The team’s center Larry Morris said the game plan is simple.

“Just go down there and win every game, we hope for that,” Morris said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.