Toledo, Seickendick Represent Women’s Volleyball on All-NJAC Teams

PITMAN, NJ — The New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) released its 2022 Women’s Volleyball All-Conference teams and award winners today, Friday, Nov. 4, and the New Jersey City University Women’s volleyball program landed two student-athletes on the list of those recognized.

Senior right-side hitter Paola Toledo (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Colegio Catolico San Rafael) was named to the NJAC’s Second Team after being named an Honorable Mention selection in 2021. She leads the Gothic Knights this season in Kills 261 and Kills per set (3.07), is second in hitting percentage (.243) and total blocks (26.0) and third in digs (158) and digs per set (1.86). Toledo is also currently fourth in the NJAC in kills per set and fifth in points per set (3.58).

On the Honorable Mention squad, senior middle Blocker Leah Seickendick (Hoboken, NJ/Hudson Catholic) earned the first honor of her collegiate career. She leads Jersey City in total blocks (44.0), blocks per set (0.50) and hitting percentage (.251) and is tied for third in kills (155). Seickendick is also tied for ninth in the NJAC in hitting percentage.

Up Next:

NJCU’s regular-season finished up last week and the Squad now awaits the 2022 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship selection, which takes place on Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, following the NCAA’s release for their Championship selections.