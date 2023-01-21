Toledo at Buffalo: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Buffalo (9-9) got back to .500 on the season and improved to 3-2 in the Mid-American Conference on Tuesday and it will be back at Alumni Arena on Friday to host Toledo (12-6), which has won its last two games and is also 3-2 in the MAC. The Rockets boast a solid one-two punch with JT Shumate averaging 18.4 points per game and RayJ Dennis posting 18.3 points and 5.9 assists. Setric Millner Jr. contributes 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for Toledo, as well. Armoni Foster leads the Bulls at 14.3 points per game while Yazid Powell averages 14.1 points.

How to Watch Toledo at Buffalo in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2023

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Toledo at Buffalo men’s college basketball game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Rockets opened up a 21-point Halftime lead on Tuesday and cruised to a 90-75 win over Ohio. Dennis had a big night with 25 points, nine boards and seven assists and Shumate tossed in 21 points.

Buffalo blasted visiting Bowling Green on Tuesday 100-71. Zid Powell scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, with Curtis Jones and Isaac Jack adding 15 points each. Jones also handed out eight assists.

Toledo leads the all-time series 18-14 and has won the last three games. Last season, the Rockets won 86-75 at home on Jan. 25 and at Buffalo 92-76 on March 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.