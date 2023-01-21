Toledo at Buffalo: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Buffalo (9-9) got back to .500 on the season and improved to 3-2 in the Mid-American Conference on Tuesday and it will be back at Alumni Arena on Friday to host Toledo (12-6), which has won its last two games and is also 3-2 in the MAC. The Rockets boast a solid one-two punch with JT Shumate averaging 18.4 points per game and RayJ Dennis posting 18.3 points and 5.9 assists. Setric Millner Jr. contributes 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for Toledo, as well. Armoni Foster leads the Bulls at 14.3 points per game while Yazid Powell averages 14.1 points.

