Tokioka solid No. 5 at the World Deaf Golf Tournament

WAILUA — Pono Tokioka, tournament director for the 2022 13th World Deaf Golf Tournament and a Kaua’i boy, finished the four-day tournament in fifth place in the men’s individual standings on Friday at Wailua Golf Course.

Golfing for Team USA, Tokioka finished with a 72-hole total of 313 to finish a stroke better than fellow Team USA member Brandon Babineaux, who carded a 72-hole 314.

Nio Guldan of Germany had the only under-par score of the tournament at a four-day 285 to top the men’s individual division, nine strokes better than Russell Bowie of Canada.

Vanessa Girke of Germany completed a Sweep of the major Awards by finishing Tops in the Women’s individual with a 72-hole 307, just four strokes better than runner up Sasha Laoun of Canada.

Team USA topped the men’s team competition with a combined 1,246 over Team Canada, which finished with 1,265, and Team Germany which ended the tournament with 1,279.

Team Germany was 13 strokes better than Team USA for the women, the Germans finishing with 639 compared with Team USA’s 652. Team England was third at 685 with Team Australia (726) and Team Canada (727) rounded out the field.

Bill Roberts of Team USA was five strokes better than fellow American Doren Granberry at 312 over four days, compared with Granberry’s 317, for top honors in the men’s senior individuals at the tournament that featured more than 100 Golfers competing from 13 countries.

The American golfers’ performance also fueled Team USA to the Sole sub-1,000 score in the senior men’s team competition, where Team USA garnered a four-day 938 to Team Ireland’s 1,028, a mere seven strokes better than Team Canada, which finished a stroke better than Team Sweden at 1,035 to Sweden’s 1,036.

Andre Pasuram of Finland topped the men’s junior (under 21 years) with a 72-hole 345, eight strokes better than Lanz Ang of Australia, who ended with a 353 after tying Pasuram at 88 on the final day of play. Justin Hennigar finished third in the division with a 376.

Margaux Berjo of France was just two strokes better than Ashlyn Johnson of the United States at a 72-hole 315 compared to Johnson, who finished with a 317 after shooting an 82 on the final round.

Gerald Isobe of the United States topped the men’s senior division with a 326, with Charles Mikkers of the Netherlands taking runner up on a 344.

Jamie Fisher of the United States took the Women’s senior division, just three strokes better than Patty Lopez, with Fisher carding a final-day 81 to Lopez’s 86. Fisher ended with a 341 to Lopez’s 344.