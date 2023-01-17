Toffees weighing up bid for Moussa Dembele

Foot Mercato reports that Everton are now thinking of making a cut-price move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele – who scored 22 goals in France last season.

Frank Lampard’s side have really struggled in front of goal this season and have only managed to find the back of the net 15 times in the Premier League.

Their woes in-front of goal are proving costly at the moment, with Lampard under serious pressure as the Toffees sit second from bottom.

Everton have been linked with a host of Strikers already this month as they aim to ensure they remain in England’s top-flight next season.

The latest name to be linked with a move to Goodison Park is French striker Dembele, who has fallen out of favor at Lyon after a prolific season last time out.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Everton interested in Dembele

Foot Mercato reports that Everton are set to make a move for Dembele as the striker heads towards the end of his current deal with Lyon.

The 26-year-old will be able to leave Lyon for free at the end of the season and Lampard’s men are considering making an offer to tempt the French outfit into selling.

Dembele has struggled for game time under Laurent Blanc this season, with Alexandre Lacazette being the preferred option to lead the line.

The Toffees were considering waiting until the end of the season to make their move for Dembele, but due to a poor first-half of the campaign, they could now accelerate their interest.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

TBR View: Lampard Desperately needs a goal scorer at Everton

It’s been a difficult first half of the season for Lampard and Everton after a promising start. The Englishman had succeeded in making the Toffees more of a solid outfit initially, but they have really struggled to put the ball in the back of the net.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been a reliable source of goals for Everton over the past few seasons, but his progress has been hampered by injuries. While Neal Maupay has never managed to become a prolific goal scorer in the Premier League.

In Dembele, Everton would be getting a ‘powerful’ striker who has shown he has a keen eye for goal. He’s bagged 55 times in 120 Ligue 1 Appearances for Lyon and while he’s fallen out of favor at the Groupama Stadium, he could be a brilliant option for Lampard.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Lyon will most likely be keen to pick up a fee for their striker before he can leave for free. And Everton could take full advantage of the situation by landing him on a cut-price deal.

Show all