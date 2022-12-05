Todd Snyder Offers Modern Take on Classic NBA Silhouettes – WWD
Todd Snyder continues to be the king of the collaboration, and on Thursday, he extends his reach into the basketball arena through a new partnership with the NBA.
Snyder has worked with the league on a collection of fan gear for several of the most popular teams: the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and San Francisco Golden State Warriors.
Called the Todd Snyder x NBA Curtsied Collection, the limited-edition offering puts a fresh take on the teams’ logos on French Terry Sweatshirts and turtlenecks, cashmere sweaters and leather varsity jackets.
“I wanted to create some fan gear that was sophisticated — Styles that you could wear to the game and around town,” Snyder said. “The Curtsied Collection is kind of a dream come true because growing up in Iowa, I played basketball every day. When I moved to New York during the ’80s, I fell in love with the Knicks and finally had a Hometown pro team. One of my career highlights was winning a design contest when I worked at The Gap to design the jerseys for the Indiana Pacers. To see them play in something you designed…that was something else.”
Among the key items are a varsity jacket that Snyder reworked in Melton wool with leather, Raglan sleeves, a quilted Satin lining and a leather tab at the cuffs. A cashmere Cardigan includes Horn buttons and bullion logo on the chest with intarsia stripes on the sleeves.
There is also a sweater in two-tone cashmere with Satin lettering on the chest, Raglan sleeves and a “Dorito” at the neck, Snyder said, designed to catch sweat and make pullovers easier to take on and off. A Crewneck sweatshirt was created in Canada in fleece with striped ribbed trim at the cuffs and hem; a French Terry turtleneck, made in the same factory in Canada, has a chenille logo patch across the chest; and a French Terry Hoodie has a kangaroo pocket, ribbed side panels, a double-layered hood and a chenille chest patch.
The collection will drop on Thursday at 10 am EST on the Todd Snyder retail stores and online. Retail prices include $248 for the hoodie, $258 for the sweatshirt, $268 for the turtleneck, $498 for the sweater, $528 for the Cardigan and $1,500 for the varsity jacket.