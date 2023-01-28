Todd Monken to reportedly interview for NFL Offensive Coordinator job next week

Monken previously worked as the Offensive Coordinator for the Buccaneers from 2016 through 2018. The final season he was in Tampa he served as the play caller.

Georgia hired Monken prior to the start of the 2020 season and the 56-year-old has worked wonders for the Georgia offense. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships with Monken calling plays. The Bulldogs finished fourth in the country in points per game this season, 41.1 and fifth in yards per game at 501.1.

Monken spoke briefly about his future prior to the national championship game. He is the highest-paid Offensive Coordinator in the sport, with Georgia set to pay him more than $2 million annually over the next two seasons.

“I’ve learned over the years not to really think about what’s next because you don’t know that,” Monken said. “You don’t know someone, decides they don’t want you, you decide you’re somewhere else, this profession will humble you. So all you do is the best job you can where you’re at, and that’s what’s expected of you from your boss, I mean, is to do the best job you can at the time.

“I wouldn’t, if you would have asked me would I have thought 10 years previous to then that I would have been calling plays with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I would have said no, or you say, Would you anticipate being here and playing for a National Championship? Well, no, because you just, there’s certain things that you’re hopeful for, but all you do is the best job you can, and then you play it out where it ends up.”