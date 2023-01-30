Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Todd Monken NFL Rumors the price of Championships for Georgia football Georgia’s offense was already going to look different in 2023. Gone is Stetson Bennett, who started 27 of Georgia’s past 30 games over the last two Championship seasons. The Bulldogs will have a new quarterback next season, whether it be Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff or Gunner Stockton.

“Those three guys will get to battle it out. And they’ll learn a lot,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said after the national championship game. “Coach Monken does an unbelievable job in that room. And he did an unbelievable job with Stetson.” But now it seems like Monken may not be around for that job with Georgia’s quarterbacks. Monken reportedly Interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator job last week and is set to do so with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. Given the work Monken has done with the Georgia offense, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that NFL teams are interested in what Monken can cook up. Georgia’s offense statistically improved every season under Monken, peaking in 2022 as the Bulldogs averaged 41.1 points per game and 501.1 yards per game.

Related: Georgia football Offensive future in flux with Todd Monken pondering next move Monken has never been a Coach to spend a long time in one place, as just once in his coaching career he has spent more than three seasons in one role. That came when he served as the wide receivers Coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2007 through 2010. But just because Monken is interviewing elsewhere does not yet mean that he is leaving Athens. Monken was out recruiting for Georgia last week, visiting 2024 quarterbacks Dylan Raiola and Ryan Puglisi. They also saw 2023 tight end target Walker Lyons last week as well.