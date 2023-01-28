Todd Monken, Georgia OC, to interview for NFL position, per report

Todd Monken has been a key piece for Kirby Smart’s Georgia staff, serving as the team’s Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks Coach since 2020. Under his guidance, Stetson Bennett became a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2022.

Now, Monken will reportedly interview for an OC position in the NFL. According to Jenna Laine with ESPN, Monken is set to interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week for the team’s OC vacancy.

Sources tell me that UGA Offensive coordinator/QBs Coach and former Bucs and Browns Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken will interview next week for the Bucs’ Offensive Coordinator position. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 27, 2023

Prior to coming to Athens, Monken had multiple stops in the NFL. One of those stops was with the Buccaneers from 2016-19, serving as the OC under then-head Coach Kirk Koetter. Monken also had an OC stop with the Cleveland Browns during the 2019 season.

With Monken leading the way, Georgia’s offense has averaged 32+ points per game in 3 straight seasons and 38+ points from 2021-22. During the 2022 season, Monken’s offense finished 5th nationally at 41.1 points per game as the Bulldogs rolled to back-to-back national titles.

It remains to be seen if there is serious mutual interest between Monken and the Bucs, but it goes without saying that his stretch in Athens has been impressive, to say the least.