Todd Monken, Georgia football OC, garnering interest from NFL

Todd Monken, Offensive Coordinator for the two-time National Champion Georgia Bulldogs football program, could potentially be on his way out. Monken, 56, is generating interest from NFL teams, sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Todd Monken is a former Offensive Coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, so the NFL is nothing new to the Georgia football coach.

Even still, one would think the NFL opportunity would have to be lucrative to pry Monken away from the Bulldogs and what they have accomplished- and plan to accomplish.

Since arriving at Athens in 2020, Monken and Georgia football have lost just three games in total and won two national championships.

The Bulldogs offenses have excelled under Todd Monken’s leadership, as the program has ranked inside the top-10 in points per game in each of the last two seasons.

Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that Monken and Georgia football have had this much success in the shadows of a ‘Dawgs team known more for their defense than offense.

Prior to his Georgia hire, Monken was an Offensive Coordinator for the Browns for one season and a play-caller for the Buccaneers from 2016-2018 before that stint.

It’s not surprising then that Todd Monken, known as an Offensive guru, is receiving interest from NFL teams.

After all, he’s proven that he can get the job done at both the college and pro levels.

Monken is under contract with Georgia football through the 2024 season and is set to earn just over $2 million in the 2023 campaign.

It will be interesting to see if Todd Monken returns to Athens or heads for the NFL.