Todd Hill Orchestra back to perform at Clemens Fine Arts Center | News

PADUCAH — The 18-member Todd Hill Orchestra is back to perform as the Featured artist in the Clemens Fine Arts Center 2022-23 season.

The concert at West Kentucky Community and Technical College begins at 2:30 pm on Nov. 20.

The Todd Hill Orchestra has performed throughout the mid-south and midwest regions for close to 40 years.

With more than 300 selections at the ready, the band plays the hits of Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey, Duke Ellington, Harry James, Benny Goodman and more.

As a piano and vocal artist, Hill has performed from Beale Street to Berlin, according to a WKCTC release. He has backed such diverse entertainers and jazz artists as Doc Severinsen, Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra Jr., Gary Morris, Denise LaSalle, Stella Parton, The Moody Blues and others.

The 14-member Horn section is led by Derek Jones’ alto and clarinet atop the reeds, and Ped Foster’s trumpet leads the brass section.

Hill, a Professor of music and the director of Jazz Studies at Murray State University, directs the award-winning MSU Jazz Orchestra, Jazz Band and Jazz Combos. He teaches Honors College courses in jazz history and founded the MSU Town & Gown Community Band. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from MSU and a doctorate in education from Boise State University.

For tickets to the Todd Hill Orchestra concert in the CFAC, visit artsinfocus.org or call 270-534-3212.

Tickets are $20 for adults.