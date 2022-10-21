Todd Gurley Says His NFL Career Is ‘Most Definitely’ Over

Running back Todd Gurley spent the past week thanking current and former NFL players, which caused speculation that they may be retiring, and that appears to be the case.

While speaking with NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano, Gurley confirmed that, while he hasn’t officially retired, he doesn’t plan on playing football again.

“I don’t think there’s any question about that one,” he said.

As for why he wanted to thank all of these former NFL players, Gurley explained that he feels as if it doesn’t happen enough.

“I just wanted to show Gratitude man, because there’s a lot of guys that’s on this earth and especially as alpha males, we don’t show the love like we’re supposed to,” he said. “I just wanted to let those guys know that I appreciate them for everything that they’ve done for me, just at an inspirational level.”

