Todd Blackledge, Noah Eagle, Kathryn Tappen to lead Big Ten football coverage for NBC Sports

Todd Blackledge, Noah Eagle and Kathryn Tappen will make up the broadcasting team this fall for NBC Sports’ Big Ten football coverage, the company announced Thursday. Here’s what you need to know:

Blackledge, a Penn State Legend for quarterbacking the Nittany Lions’ 1982 national championship team, joins NBC after previous stints with ABC, CBS and ESPN. He has called Playoff semifinal games in each of the past nine years.

Eagle has covered college football with Fox and CBS in recent seasons and currently handles the Los Angeles Clippers radio play-by-play duties. He has also covered the NFL, college basketball and tennis.

Blackledge and Eagle will be joined by Tappen as a sideline reporter. Tappen was a sideline reporter for Notre Dame football from 2014 to 2021.

The team will call a Big Ten game every weekend from Sept. 2 through Nov. 25.

The Athletic‘s instant analysis:

A significant investment in the conference

NBC Sports made a significant investment to add Big Ten college football Inventory — joining CBS and Fox as part of a trio that will pay the conference billions — and its upcoming Big Ten Saturday Night college football package gives them a primetime window to showcase its new property . Between NBC and Peacock, NBC will air 33 college football games in Fall 2023. — Dietsch

Blackledge to star

The announce team of Eagle (play-by-play), Blackledge (analyst) and Tappen (sideline) will likely center around Blackledge given his four decades (1994 to 2022) working as a CFB Analyst for ABC, CBS and ESPN. Eagle, the 25-year-old son of Ian Eagle, already has a lengthy resume including CBS, Fox and as the radio voice of the Clippers. His family connections clearly produced opportunities faster, but he has so far proven to be an excellent play-by-play game-caller at a very young age professionally. Tappen served eight seasons as a sideline reporter for Notre Dame football on NBC before moving to hosting studio coverage last fall. — Dietsch

Required reading

(Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)