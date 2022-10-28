Today’s Best NBA Player Prop Bets, Picks & Predictions

There are 11 games in the NBA on Friday night and that means there are plenty of player props to choose from. Eight games have at least a total of 225 points and 5 games have a line of at least 5 points or fewer. Bets may be added throughout the day if there are additional spots that arise, so be sure to check back later in the day. My season record is 3-0 (+2.63 units). Here are my Picks for tonight.

Tyrese Haliburton over 27.5 points + assists (-110 on DraftKings)

I have played this for 4 consecutive games and it has hit each time. Haliburton has the same Matchup he had on opening night against Washington, when he posted 26 points and 7 assists. In the 4 games since, Haliburton’s points+assists totals have been 39, 34, 29 and 28. The Pacers guard is averaging 22.6 points and 10 assists, while shooting 50% from the field and 92% from the free-throw line. The game total is 228.5 points.

John Collins over 24.5 points + rebounds (-115 on FanDuel)

Collins has played well in the first 4 games of the season. He is averaging 19 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Collins is getting high-percentage shots with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray setting up good looks. The Hawks forward has gone over this total in 3 of 4 games, and the one in which he fell short was due to poor shooting, as he went 3-for-12 from the field. It’s the same matchup for the Hawks as Wednesday with a second straight game in Detroit. Collins had 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 118-113 win. The Pistons rank 28th in defensive efficiency and 22nd in rebounding rate.

Al Horford under 7.5 rebounds (+105 on DraftKings)

The number is too high for Horford. The Celtics center hasn’t been a big factor despite Robert Williams being out with an injury. Horford has played 23, 34 and 25 minutes in his 3 games this season and had 5 rebounds in each game. The Matchup is difficult against the Cavaliers, who have the big bodies and rebounding prowess of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Cavaliers have allowed the 4th-fewest total rebounds per game, and are 4th in rebounding rate, while the Celtics are 26th.

