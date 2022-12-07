Today’s Best NBA Bets: Odds, Lines & Picks For Wednesday, Dec. 7

There are 11 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight’s most intriguing lines are in the Pacers-Timberwolves, Kings-Bucks, and Pistons-Pelicans games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.

Today’s Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines, & Picks for Wednesday

By Kate Constable

Pacers at Timberwolves

The Pacers’ (12-12 SU, 13-11 ATS, 10-14 O/U) seven-game road trip comes to a close Tonight in Minneapolis against the Timberwolves (11-12 SU, 8-15 ATS, 10-13 O/U).

This is a great spot for Minnesota. They’re playing their third-straight home game and are coming into this one on three days’ rest. With that amount of rest this season, the Wolves are 5-1 against the spread. I can’t say the same for the Pacers, with this being their final game of a Brutal west coast trip. It’s also their third game in four nights, fourth game in six nights, and the seventh game in 11 nights, all away from home. I don’t know about you, but that sounds exhausting to me (which is why I’m not a professional athlete)! Indiana is going to run out of gas against a well-rested Timberwolves team that already beat them once this season, so give me the Wolves to cover the full game at -4.5.

My first-quarter bets these past few days haven’t been working out, so bet at your own risk, but another option you could consider is to look at the Wolves early here. Indiana is the worst first-quarter team in the league, and with the lack of rest, this could/should result in a quick start for Minnesota.

PICK: Timberwolves -4.5, lean Wolves 1Q -1.5

Kings at Bucks Prediction

The Kings (13-8 SU, 14-6-1 ATS, 10-10-1 O/U) and Bucks (16-6 SU, 12-9-1 ATS, 9-13 O/U) meet for the first time Tonight in a cross-conference Matchup at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks are a team that I want to bet on right now. They are finally getting healthy with Khris Middleton back, and I feel like this is where this team starts to hit its stride. That’s not to say this will be an easy cover because the Kings have been one of the hottest, most consistent teams in the league. But Milwaukee’s defense is going to give them some trouble tonight. And while Sacramento has the fourth-best offense on the season, their Offensive rating has dropped to 14th over their past five games. They’ve also struggled against some of the league’s top teams, losing to the Celtics and Suns already. The Bucks are definitely in the category of top teams, especially at home, where they are 11-3 straight up and 9-5 ATS.

PICK: Bucks -6.5

Pistons at Pelicans Prediction

The Pistons (8-18 SU, 13-11-2 ATS, 14-12 O/U) made the short trip from the magic city to the big easy last night as they continue their road trip with a Matchup against the Pelicans (15 -8 SUN, 13-10 ATS, 12-11 O/T) tonight.

The Pelicans have been playing a quality brand of basketball lately. They’ve won six of their last seven games, with five wins coming by double digits. They’ve also held teams to 108 points or fewer in each of their last four games, thanks to a top-10 ranking in defensive efficiency. They’re still likely without Brandon Ingram tonight, but that’s fine with me because his absence has allowed Zion Williamson to play with more space, resulting in some pretty big performances. The Pelicans also have a deep bench that can sustain or even grow leads when the starters are out.

The Pistons are on a back-to-back, having beaten Miami last night, despite being double-digit underdogs, which makes me wonder if tonight’s game could be a bit of a letdown spot for Detroit. They also shot the ball well, hitting at a 50 percent clip from the field and 46 percent from downtown. Maybe they experience a bit of shooting regression tonight? Plus, the Pistons got a huge 31-point game from Bojan Bogdanovic, with 24 of those points coming in the second half. How much does he have left in the tank tonight? This is the Pistons’ third game in four nights. I’ll take a much better and more rested Pelicans team to cover tonight.

PICK: Pelicans -10