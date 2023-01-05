Today’s Best NBA Bets: Odds, Lines & Picks For Thursday, Jan. 5

There are only four games on Thursday’s NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight’s most intriguing lines are in the Celtics-Mavericks and Clippers-Nuggets games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.

Today’s Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines, & Picks for Thursday

By Kate Constable

Celtics at Mavericks Prediction

After a terrible loss at OKC on Tuesday, the Celtics (26-12 SU, 20-17-1 ATS, 18-17-3 O/U) look to bounce back with a road win against the Mavericks (22-16 SU, 13-22-3 ATS, 22-16 O/U).

I’m going to play the first half UNDER 119 in this game because not only does our BetQL model make this a four-star play, but I agree with it. The Celtics got Embarrassed by the Thunder in their last outing, giving up 150 points to an OKC team that didn’t have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In their postgame press conference, the Celtics admitted they took the Thunder lightly. I don’t think that will be the case Tonight against a Mavs team that has won their past seven games, which makes me think that Boston is going to come out strong defensively. The Celtics are also a better first-half under team on the road, hitting the under in seven of their past 10. Dallas is also the second-best under team in the first half, staying below the total in 13 of their 20 home games .

PICK: 1H Under 119

Clippers at Nuggets Prediction

The Nuggets (24-13 SU, 17-19-1 ATS, 17-19-1 O/U) face the Clippers (21-18 SU, 20-19 ATS, 16-23 O/U) for the second time this season, but the first at Ball Arena.

Nuggets games have resulted in some pretty high totals recently — with each of their past four games and five of their past seven going over this number. The last time these two teams met was in late November, and that game finished with only 218 points. However, LA was without both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers’ offense is significantly better with both players in the game. Denver also only shot 33 percent from three, well below their season mark of 39 percent, which ranks first in the league.

PICK: Clippers-Nuggets Over 228.5