Today ONLY! Bet $5, Win $150 if Blue Jackets Score ONE GOAL

The Blue Jackets have two wins in their last three games after an overtime upset against the Oilers. As they look to stay hot Tonight vs. the Canucks, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promo to help you win BIG: Bet $5, Win $200 GUARANTEED if the Blue Jackets score at least one goal! It doesn’t matter if you win or lose that initial bet, all you need is a single goal!

Find out below how to claim this amazing promo and what steps to follow. Although know that you need to act quickly because the offer ends THIS WEEKEND!

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

If you sign up for FanDuel and bet $5 on the Blue Jackets vs. the Canucks, you’ll win $200 once Columbus scores a single goal!

Just follow these easy steps:

Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required) Complete the identity verification Deposit $5 or more Bet at least $5 on any Blue Jackets vs. Canucks bet

Then, you’ll be credited with $200 in bonus bets once the Blue Jackets score a single goal!

The Blue Jackets have at least one goal in nine straight games, so winning this bet is a sure thing. Note that this promo works for any NHL matchup, so feel free to bet on a different game if you prefer!

Only new FanDuel users can claim this offer and it ends THIS WEEKEND! Sign up for FanDuel now to secure an easy $200 before it’s too late!

There are a couple of other Fantastic promos you should claim as well:

It’s rare you get an opportunity this good to flip $5 into $200 on a single goal. Don’t be the only Blue Jackets fan to miss out and act now before the offer expires!

Get your bankroll ready for the next few weeks and sign up for FanDuel today!

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER