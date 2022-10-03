Toccara Ross Joins Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff

BOSTON – The Boston University Women’s basketball program has officially announced the hiring of Toccara Ross as an assistant coach. Ross joined the team as the Terriers began their official practices for the 2022-23 season.

A three-time NCAA Tournament participant at Iowa State with 15 years of professional basketball experience, Ross joins a coaching staff led by second-year Head Coach Melissa Graves as well as assistant coaches Brianna Finch and Kourtney Williams and Director of Basketball Operations Jason Pellum .

“I am thrilled to add Toccara to our Terrier Women’s basketball family,” said Graves. “She has competed at a high level for many years, and I am excited for the Wealth of knowledge and experiences she will bring to our program. Toccara is someone who can connect with all walks of life, and cares Deeply about developing relationships. I can’t wait to see her grow and flourish as both a passionate Coach and committed mentor.”

“I’m so honored to have the opportunity to coach and help elevate the culture of Women’s Basketball at Boston University,” said Ross. “I am extremely grateful to Coach Graves and the staff for trusting me to help lead these exceptional young women in their journey – becoming not only elite athletes, but amazing humans. I am fully committed to developing and graduating our student-athletes. We get to embrace a higher standard as we embark on our journey to win a Patriot League championship. I am so excited to join the Terrier Family.”

Prior to joining the Terriers, Ross spent the 2022 campaign with Athletes Unlimited, which recently completed its first season. Ross played alongside WNBA athletes, and suited up for Captains such as DiJonai Carrington, Isabelle Harrison, Tianna Hawkins, and Lexie Brown.

In total, Ross has played professional basketball in over 20 countries. Competing in Switzerland for the EuroCup circuit, she captured a Swiss League championship. She was previously named the BSNF’s Player of the Year, the top Women’s professional league in Puerto Rico, and was third in the league in scoring with 20.6 points per game in 2011.

Ross started her collegiate career at Kirkwood Community College, where she led the Eagles to a fourth-place national finish as a freshman and an appearance in the NJCAA Division II title game as a sophomore. She was named to the 2006 NJCAA DII Women’s National All-Tournament Team that season.

She later transferred to the Cyclones ahead of the 2006-07 campaign. Her strongest season came in 2006-07, when she registered 10.7 points and a team-best 7.3 boards per game, securing the ISU Rebounding Award. She was a member of Iowa State’s Elite 8 Squad in 2009.

In addition to her strengths on the court, Ross has served as an advocate for the athlete experience and community development. Since 2009, she has served as an Advocate and speaking for Athlete Ally, helping to provide public awareness campaigns and educational programming to Foster inclusive sports communities while intersecting all aspects of human rights. While with Athletes Unlimited, she played for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

A native of Chicago, Ill. and recently living in Los Angeles, Calif., Ross earned Bachelor’s degrees from Iowa State in Communication Studies, Speech Communication, and Women & Gender Studies. In 2020, she received her Master of Sciences in Cultural Foundations of Education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.