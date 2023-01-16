To Understand the PGA Tour-LIV Golf battle, start with conflicting-event Releases

More Weekly Read: Could Tiger Play in the Ryder Cup? | A Taste of the Ryder Cup | Fore! Things

A tumultuous year in golf has taught us some things that perhaps many were fine without ever knowing.

The intricacies of the Official World Golf Ranking. The PGA Tour’s status as a 501c-6 (with its individual events acting as 501c-3 charitable organizations). The millions of dollars it (rightly) keeps in a reserve fund. And the Tour’s rules for how it allows members to compete in conflicting events around the world.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button