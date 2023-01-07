To retire the 90m question

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra intends to start his 2023 season a little later than usual to sustain until the Covid-delayed Asian Games in October. This year has three major events for the javelin throw – the World Championships, Asian Games and the Diamond League Final – and Neeraj wants to stay fit to compete in all three.

“I am yet to decide when I will start my season, that depends on the Asian Games. We will wait and see what the Covid situation is in China. If it happens as per schedule in October, we will start the season a bit late , in May or June,” he said in an online interaction. “For now we are training to be able to stretch the season till Asiad. We will also have to include continental Tours and Diamond League games.”

The 25-year-old is the Defending Champion at the Asian Games, which was pushed back a year from 2022 due to Covid-related concerns in China. He also won medals at the World Championships and Diamond League Final last year, something he is expected to repeat this year as well.

He missed out on the Commonwealth Games due to injury, where Pakistan counterpart Arshad Nadeem won gold with a throw that crossed 90 meters – two buzzwords that set internet discourse about the javelin thrower ablaze. But neither faze Neeraj.

“It’s made a big thing in India and Pakistan,” they laughed. “There will be many players at the Asian Games. I compete as an athlete, and whoever is the opposition I will give my best.”

On the question of 90m, the Indian assured it’s only a matter of time. “I have been working on the 90m mark, I was preparing for it last year as well. But somewhere in competition I missed out. Like when I threw 89.94, maybe if my foot was a little ahead, because I was well behind the line , even if I was 20cm ahead I would have crossed 90,” he explains.

“You have been asking for many years and I am also waiting for that mark… Who poora toh karenge, koi dikkat Nahi hain. Usse acha bhi karenge.” [I will cross the mark, it’s not a problem. I’ll even better it.]”

When asked once again if that figure puts him under pressure, he replied at once, “Kitna farak reh gaya? 6 cm bas. [How much difference was there? Just 6 cm.]”

“It is a Magical mark for people, it feels important for top throwers. It doesn’t bother or pressure me, I know I am close. It could have happened last year and may even before that. Maybe God has kept a perfect time and place for that. It will happen when it has to,” he said.

Currently training indoors at the Longborough University in the United Kingdom, Neeraj is working on improving parts of his technique that he felt were lacking last year. “In 2022, I felt like we needed to work more on the front leg and when we block. So I am working on this year and if I feel like something is missing then in 2024 will work on that for Paris. But my technique will be the same overall,” they said.

After UK, he will move to outdoors training in South Africa where the weather will be more conducive before heading to Europe to start his season. And once the season begins, he hopes that the 90m question will finally be answered with the javelin.