To reach zero-emission goal, Uber urges drivers to purchase EVs – EURACTIV.com

Global ride-hailing giant Uber has set a target of 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2030 in Europe and by 2040 in all markets – an ambition that requires their self-employed drivers to ditch their petrol and diesel cars for cleaner technologies.

But while some have embraced the shift, other drivers are more reluctant to go electric, citing significantly higher upfront vehicle costs and fears over the lack of charging infrastructure, as well as longer charging times compared to refueling.

“There’s definitely some hesitation. I think that’s very natural with a new technology,” Chris Hook, Uber’s global Sustainability chief, told EURACTIV.

“Generally speaking, once someone has tried an EV, the reaction is very positive… Often, People’s fear or hesitancy, it doesn’t really materialize once they get a chance to actually try the vehicle out.”

Currently just under one in ten of Uber’s European Fleet is zero-emission, giving the company seven years to drastically reshape their Fleet composition.

Reducing purchase costs

Electric vehicles remain significantly more expensive to buy than their fossil fuel counterparts, although they are cheaper to run thanks to lower fuel and maintenance costs. However, spiraling electricity prices and rising interest rates have partially eroded this benefit.

To reduce the upfront cost, Uber has signed agreements with car manufacturers, including Stellantis, Kia, Hyundai, and Nissan, and rental providers, such as Hertz, to offer reduced rates on clean models.

“Getting a new car is not a small decision. It’s a pretty major financial decision for lots of people, particularly if you’re going to earn your living through it,” Hook admitted.

The level of discount drivers receive varies by market.

“It tends to be a few percentage points on top of what you might be able to get if you just walked into a dealership, and it tends to be Mostly based on Uber giving a view on volume,” he explained.

“The more effective strategy has been to work with a big vehicle rental company or someone who wants to be in the business of buying at significant volume and then leasing or Renting these vehicles out.”

These deals are necessary so that switching to electric “makes sense financially” for drivers, Hook pointed out.

“It just won’t happen if people are going to lose a chunk of their earnings by making the switch, however much they’re motivated to do it by other factors like wanting to reduce their environmental footprint,” he said.

Uber has also partnered with companies Rolling out Charging points including BP in the United Kingdom and TotalEnergies in France.

Drivers will be offered cheaper subscription packages, while Uber will use data from drivers’ routes to help the companies map out locations to install rapid charging hubs.

Range anxiety

To counter fears around the technical limitations of electric cars, the ride-hailing company has appointed “EV ambassadors” in cities across Europe to speak to drivers.

These Ambassadors Volunteer “to go back and talk to their peers and say, ‘Look, I made the switch to EV, this is what’s good about it, this is what’s hard about it’,” said Hook. “They give a frank and honest assessment of the move”.

This “demystifying” of the EV switch is important to encourage uptake.

Previous iterations of electric vehicles struggled to meet the demands of ride-hailing driving patterns, although improved battery technology makes them a more suitable option.

“The 30 kilowatt battery vehicles didn’t work very well for Uber drivers and Taxi drivers, they just didn’t have enough daily range to make it make sense,” said Hook.

The introduction of 62 kilowatt batteries has changed this equation, with “90 to 95%” of drivers are able to drive for a full shift without issue, he explained. “That relies on you being pretty fully charged at the beginning of the day, and being able to top up as you go,” Hook clarified.

The company is “technology agnostic” although it has focused on battery electric vehicles over hydrogen as the primary means to cut emissions.

“It’s less obvious to me from where we sit today that [hydrogen] is the technology that’s going to scale fastest. It feels like there’s quite a lot of momentum behind battery electric vehicles,” he said, adding that the company is not ruling out hydrogen and will go where the vehicle market goes.

Carrot and stick

While Uber wants to make it beneficial for drivers to switch to clean vehicles, as 2030 nears, it is inevitable that the company will need to “set some rules around what vehicles are and aren’t eligible to operate,” according to Hook.

This could take the form of banning polluting vehicles from the platform.

Hook believes this will affect a minority of drivers and that if a large Tranche of vehicles are not zero-emission as the deadline nears “we won’t have done our jobs properly”.

Despite the current level of kilometers driven by EVs in the Uber Fleet in European cities hovering around 9%, Hook said the trajectory is positive, with last year’s figure below 5%.

Encouraging professional drivers to embrace clean vehicles will help cities to cut emissions more quickly.

“You want the cars that drive the most to be the ones that go electric first, because that means they actually reduce the emissions footprint in the real world,” he said.

