“To Hell With Them” – Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohania Detailed Social Media’s Role in Promoting Women’s Soccer

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams, along with Natalie Portman and Julie Uhrman, are some of the most notable Voices in the Us Women’s soccer scene. Not only have they talked a lot about the improvement of Women’s soccer, but they are doing it themselves. Alexis Ohanian has his money where his mouth is. They had invested millions in Angel City FC. In June 2021, Alexis appeared in a podcast with the renowned American journalist, the late Grant Wahl. They talked about how social media had impacted the way Women’s soccer is seen.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Co-Founder and Executive Chair of Reddit, and Partner at Y Combinator, Alexis Ohanian speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2015 – Day 3 at The Manhattan Center on May 6, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

The most obvious and primary reason for the Revolution in the viewership of NWSL is the worldwide dominance of USWNT. The presence of once-in-a-lifetime talents like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan definitely helps too. NWSL is expanding and definitely, and the future looks bright for the female league.

Alexis Ohanian talked about Social Media

In the podcast after talking about the USWNT stars. Alexis talked about how the vast accessibility of social media has led to a revolution. Where ‘gatekeepers’ have less and less control over the popularity of the stars. Alexis would talk about how he met the Founders of Angel City FC and how that dream came into reality, but that story is for other times.

Alexis in a talk with Grant Wahl said, “In an age of Social Media, you know it matters less and less sort of what the gatekeepers had to say and if the gate keepers, because they have chosen for so long to under-market, under-advertise, under-promote, under- report on these amazing women. To hell with them doesn’t matter anymore. Social media Democracies this and the fan base is absolutely there.“

Alexis is a man of vision, and he had a vision that he is now making a reality. NWSL is expanding, new and new fans are joining bases and numbers are up. It will for sure only increase given the upcoming g FIFA Women’s World Cup in July.

Serena Williams was always a women’s soccer fan

Fans may feel this new fondness for Alexis and Serena Williams is new. Even when the legendary tennis player was winning virtually every tournament. She was a part of, she was a fan of Women’s soccer. We know this because back in 2011 she tweeted about Women’s soccer.

She was also very public in supporting the USWNT in the battle against the US Soccer Federation for equal pay. Overall, these personalities might not be the sole reason for the increasing popularity of women’s soccer, but they sure are playing an important role in achieving this feat.