To ESPN: Showing Aaron Judge’s pursuit of Yankees history during Auburn’s football game was wrong

I’m a baseball fan. Big one. Says so, right there in my twitter bio.

Y'all should go follow me; I'm hilarious

Y’all should go follow me; I’m hilarious

But on Saturday, when Auburn was playing a *close* Matchup against Missouri, ESPN decided for me that I was going to watch baseball instead.

You see, Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge is sitting on 60 home runs on the season – the Yankees franchise record in a season is 61, by Roger Maris in 1961. So ESPN decided that all college football fans watching their games this Saturday – Auburn vs Missouri , Clemson vs Wake Forest, etc – needed to watch him go for the record. They went split-screen, with the YES Network audio, for each of Judge’s at-bats against Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta. In order, he Struck out, Flew out, and walked (and then Struck out, but that at-bat was right after the Auburn game ended.)

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button