To Be the Biggest and the Baddest

For Blake Fisherthe accolades, the plaudits, the pats on the back are nice and appreciated.

But like the “rat poison” Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks about as a detriment to a player’s development, Notre Dame’s 6-foot-6, 327-pound red-shirt freshman right tackle Blake Fisher runs from compliments.

“I try not to listen to the hype,” said the standout from Avon, Ind. who, essentially, won a starting job at Notre Dame in the spring of 2021 when his high school classmates were in the second semester of their senior years.

“The moment you start letting those outside thoughts come in and those outside opinions, you get humbled. I told (offensive line) Coach (Harry) Hiestand on Day One, ‘Coach, I don’t care what it takes. I want you to push me to be the Hardest and baddest player I can be.”

Fisher has been trending among the biggest and baddest since his early days at Avon High School where he established himself as 247Sports’ No. 55 prospects in the Class of ’21. Projected by most as a guard, Fisher arrived at Notre Dame early, got a shot at left tackle in the spring, and held firm to the starting role in the opener against Florida State.

A knee injury at the end of the first half in Tallahassee sabotaged his rookie-year plans. He missed the final 11 regular-season games but returned in time for the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State in which he took an Incredible 90-plus snaps at right tackle in his first game-action in nearly four months.

He remained at right tackle through the spring during the transition from Offensive line Coach Jeff Quinn to Hiestand and has gradually ramped up his game along with the rest of the line after an unsteady start.

“At first, it was a great opportunity being out there starting as a freshman,” Fisher reflected. “Not everybody gets that opportunity. After the injury, there were a lot of thoughts and emotions. You don’t really know what to think. They told me I was out potentially for the whole season.

“It was a learning experience. The journey was a growing experience. There were a lot of things that came out of it for me – as a person, as a man and overall.”

Fisher wasn’t 100 percent game-ready against Oklahoma State. The stamina of every player in that game was tested as the two teams combined for about 190 snaps. But he soldiered through and continued to build on the foundation he put in place recovering from the knee injury.

Fisher remained at right tackle through the spring with Joe Alt – Notre Dame’s third choice at left tackle after Fisher went down – to set the edges with Veterans Jarrett Patterson, Zeke Correll and Josh Lugg on the interior.

“One thing my father has always preached to me is to be coachable, be open to everything,” said Fisher of remaining at right tackle. “I was just going to do whatever was best for the team. It didn’t really matter what it was.

“Right (tackle) is different from left, just as left is different than right. It was a lot of work getting into the groove, more so pass sets than run blocking. When Coach Hiestand first got here, my pass sets were atrocious. We’ve worked on that tirelessly after practice, before practice, constantly. It’s still nowhere near where I want it to be.”

And yet while Fisher is his own biggest critic outside of Hiestand of course, others certainly can see that the gifted Offensive lineman is trending up as Notre Dame’s Offensive line has begun to gel.

“He’s continuously getting better,” said the Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. “On the football field, he has all the traits that you’re looking for in terms of developing into a great player. He’s very charismatic. A highly-recruited kid who’s continuing to improve. That’s what you want to see.”

Fisher and his Offensive linemates saw it all beginning to come together after some early-season spinning of the wheels.

“I would probably say the Cal game – coming out of Halftime – when we got rolling,” Fisher said. “After that was probably when I felt the biggest momentum. It’s all about the five of us playing as one. Communication, seeing everything through one set of eyes, is really important.

“We’re understanding the coaching and the concept of the plays. It’s just a difference in People’s sense of urgency, to want to get things done and improve. We’ve always had the want-to improve. But now it’s like, ‘I’ve got your back. You’ve got my back. Let’s go.’”

For all the hype that has accompanied Fisher since his arrival, when the Irish take on Stanford this weekend in Notre Dame Stadium, he’ll be making just his eighth career start on the Collegiate level. Every practice, every game, Fisher – more confident now that he and his fellow linemates are Rolling – is another step towards his stated goal of being the “hardest and baddest” player he can be.

“Just like the injury, you’re learning, growing and maturing,” said Fisher of the start to the 2022 season. “You see a lot. You go through a lot. We’re in school. You have family and friends. You’re just trying to keep up with everything.

“The biggest adjustment for me has been time management, just trying to make sure that I’m doing everything the proper way and to the best of my ability. At the end of the day, I hold myself to a high standard in everything I do. No matter what it is, I’m just trying to do my best.”

The dog days of the ’22 season are just around the corner. The Irish reach the halfway point of the regular season this weekend against Stanford. Notre Dame is in the second of eight straight weeks of games. As the weather changes in northern Indiana from summer to fall with a South Bend winter just ahead, Fisher professes that he will not succumb to those dog days with the reminder of what he was doing last year at this time.

“Every time I think about not wanting to come out to practice or not wanting to do something, I just think about how pissed I was being hurt and not being out there with the guys and doing the stuff I love every day,” Fisher said .

“Never take any of these opportunities for granted because you never know if this will be your last. Last year, it was the first game of the season and boom. Never take a moment for granted.”