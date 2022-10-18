TNT Announces Extensions For All Four ‘Inside the NBA’ Personalities

Ahead of the NBA season beginning Tuesday night, TNT officially announced it has signed all four members of the Inside the NBA crew to contract extensions. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson are all committed to the network for the foreseeable future.

“Our partnership with the NBA is very important to us and this long-term agreement with the Inside the NBA team is recognition of their significance to that relationship,” Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Luis Silberwasser said in a statement. “Inside the NBA epitomizes the creativity and innovative spirit we’ve established throughout our successful, long-standing Legacy with the league.”

