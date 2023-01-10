TNT and Turner channels returning to fuboTV, report says

TNT and other Turner channels fell off the fuboTV lineup back in the summer of 2020. Now, it appears over seven channels are returning to fuboTV’s lineup, according to Matthew Keys from The Desk.

Those channels, which include TNT, TBS, TruTV, CNN and more, are part of a new agreement between fuboTV and Warner Bros. Discovery. The report says that those channels are coming back to fuboTV’s lineup as soon as Jan. 16.

For soccer fans, the deal comes at the perfect time. US Soccer begins its deal with Warner Bros. Discovery this year. The first game of that new deal for TNT is on Jan. 28 when the USMNT plays Colombia. If this report is true and those channels come back, fuboTV subscribers will have access to the game.

However, there is some stipulation with fuboTV getting these channels back.

fuboTV price rises again

Although unrelated to the fuboTV deal to get TNT and other Turner channels, the price of the service is going up. Instead, this price hike is in relation to Bally Sports regional sports networks.

Now, fuboTV has a base price plan of $74.99 per month. Then, there is an elite plan for $84.99 and a premier plan for $94.99. These are all $5 increases from what the prices were Entering 2023.

The uptick in price starts in the February Billing cycle.

TNT and Turner channels back on fuboTV

As stated, the US Soccer move to Turner channels and HBO Max means Friendlies are now common place on TNT and related channels. This deal arrives just in time for fuboTV subscribers to watch the USMNT or USWNT on these channels.

Of course, these channels provide much more than just the USMNT or USWNT. TNT regularly broadcasts both the NHL and NBA. Also, TNT, TBS and TruTV have entertaining shows airing almost daily.

The addition of Turner’s channels also brings CNN, Cartoon Network and other channels, providing content for the entire family.

PHOTO: IMAGO / NurPhoto