tnAchieves nears 201 mentor goal in Davidson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As the mentor application approaches, tnAchieves reported that Davidson County still needs 67 Mentors to meet local student demand in addition to the over 3,300 that are still needed statewide.

Every year tnAchieves recruits thousands of volunteers across the state to support high school seniors through their post-secondary journey. So far in Davidson County, 134 Volunteer Mentors have applied, leaving 67 spots.

“Seven thousand fewer students have entered the college pipeline in Tennessee since 2021,” said tnAchieves Senior Director of Mentors Tyler Ford. “While the Pandemic has caused declining college-going rates nationwide, I am a firm believer that Tennessee is well suited to confront this challenge head-on, given the thousands of Volunteer Mentors who Advocate for higher education in their communities each year!”

tnAchieves Mentors are expected to commit one hour per month to serve students in their community. All Mentors will start working with their students in Nov. 2022 and will meet their students in person at the student’s high school in December or January. In addition, Mentors will receive training and a Handbook guide to the program.

