TJD’s strong debut, Johnson’s evolving role, Gunn’s intriguing potential

Indiana polished off its two-game exhibition slate with a 104-59 blowout win over St. Francis on Thursday night, a matchup in which the Hoosiers never faced any real resistance.

The 45-point Rout at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall allowed head Coach Mike Woodson to Tinker with different lineup combinations, while several players continued to knock off any offseason Rust ahead of Monday’s season-opener.

With that, Peegs.com takes a look at four talking points that emerged following Indiana’s final preseason game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis dominant in season debut

After missing last Saturday’s exhibition game against Marian due to injury, Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis made sure to flex his muscles quite a few times Thursday night in his season debut. In just 21 minutes, Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, while adding a game-high nine rebounds and two blocks.

It was the dominant performance you’d expect from a Consensus preseason All-American against an NAIA team, but, perhaps most importantly, Jackson-Davis proved he’s at or close to full strength ahead of Monday’s season-opener. Although Jackson-Davis’ right hand was heavily taped for the game, it didn’t seem to affect his ability to rebound or dribble, and his propensity for left-handed finishes helped in the Stellar tune-up game.

“Trayce is who he is, man. He’s going to be there when it counts,” head Coach Mike Woodson said after the game. “It was nice to have him back in the lineup.”

Of course, a lot will be expected of Jackson-Davis this season, and he’s earned that entering his senior year. But with an Indiana roster as talent-rich as it’s been in several seasons, the onus won’t fall solely on Jackson-Davis’ shoulders to carry the Hoosiers forward.

If the 6-foot-9 star can remain healthy and build upon an accomplished first three seasons at IU, then he might just leave Bloomington with several program records to his name and an unforgettable legacy.

Indiana’s promising frontcourt depth

Speaking of Jackson-Davis and Indiana’s frontcourt, the Hoosiers have a good — no, a terrific — problem on their hands. That is, several players deserving of a consistent role and simply not enough minutes to go around.

The hope coming out of the two exhibition games was for more clarity in Woodson’s minutes distribution and usage of players. However, the Hoosiers likely aren’t going to be able to please everyone this season, especially not with Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson already penciled in for significant minutes, and the early emergence of freshman forward Malik Reneauwho tallied 15 points and eight rebounds against St. Francis.

“I wish I could play everybody 30 minutes on this team, but it’s impossible,” Woodson said. “When you’re building a team, and I’ve said this, when you get minutes, you’ve got to make the most out of those minutes. You’ve got to help us win. If you don’t play, you’ve still got to be a good teammate because you never know when your time will come. Somebody gets hurt and you’re grumbling and mumbling about not playing, and then now you’re not ready to play.”

As things currently stand, it appears Jackson-Davis and Thompson will handle the bulk of frontcourt minutes, while Reneau will be the first big off the bench, followed by Jordan Geronimo, Logan Duncomb and Caleb Banks, if needed. If that’s your five frontcourt options heading into the season, that’s a terrific problem to have.

“I’m still learning,” Woodson said. “I haven’t had an opportunity to really play these cats a lot of minutes together, so we’ve had some practice time, but some of these guys have been in and out. It’s hard to gauge it right now. I’ve just got to stay with it and take it a practice at a time and see where it leads us.”

Xavier Johnson doesn’t have to ‘do it all this year’

While a lot of positives came from Indiana’s preseason games, one player who struggled with consistency was senior point guard Xavier Johnson. Across the two exhibitions, Johnson logged 39 minutes but scored only 12 points with six assists and five turnovers. Perhaps even more worrisome, Johnson shot just 5-of-19 (26.3%) from the field and 0-of-7 from 3-point range in both games.

Anyone who has followed Johnson’s career closely, both at Pittsburgh and Indiana, understands that some level of volatility will always be associated with him. Last year was a prime example, as Johnson struggled mightily with consistency in the first half of the season, before something clicked and he blossomed into one of the Big Ten’s best point guards by season’s end.

Could shades of last season be creeping up again for Johnson, at least in terms of needing several games to find his footing? Or were the first two exhibition games an aberration and more about Johnson simply trying to do too much?

“I told Xavier after the game, ‘You don’t have to do it all this year, you really don’t,'” Woodson said. “‘I think we’ve got enough pieces on this team that you can just do your part and not have to stress out about thinking you have to do everything.’ That was my words to him because there’s going to be nights X is going to really, really explode offensively and have big games, and there’s going to be nights that might not happen.”

Johnson understanding and accepting his role for Indiana this season will be critical, even if it might look different than his role from last season. With freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino looking the part of a high-level playmaker, Johnson shouldn’t have nearly as much pressure to orchestrate Indiana’s offense this season — and that’s without factoring in the improved ball-handling of Trey Galloway, Tamar Bates and others.

If it takes a few games for Johnson to fully grasp his evolving responsibilities, it’s completely understandable. But for a Veteran who has played a ton of college basketball in his career, he’ll need to be much better once the season tips off than what he showed this preseason.

“He’s still got to be Xavier Johnson for us,” Woodson said. “He’s still got to defend. He’s still got to get the ball where it’s got to go and set us up, break press defenses and things of that nature. I mean, it’s just not his scoring ability. He’s shown he can do that towards the end of last year, and I just think right now he’s playing too fast. I’ve just got to slow him down and get him in a good frame of mind.”

CJ Gunn’s intriguing potential, short-term and long-term

Freshman guard CJ Gunn turned many heads this preseason with his performance, and it might just lead to a defined role for Gunn in his first season. After playing 22 minutes against Marian and sinking a pair of 3-pointers, Gunn built upon that Thursday night as he scored nine points in just 15 minutes off the bench.

When watching Gunn play in the exhibitions, his jump-shot form immediately stuck out, along with his fearlessness and confidence with the ball in his hands. To the former, Gunn gets terrific elevation on his jumper, which allows for a clean look from almost anywhere, regardless of opposing Defenders closing out. Couple that with a smooth release and a clear confidence, and you have the makings of a potential breakout player.

However, it is important to remember that Gunn is still a freshman on a team that returns significant veteran experience. That means minutes will be difficult to earn, especially as Gunn continues to acclimate to the college level, particularly on the defensive end.

“He played well tonight, but he made a lot of mistakes from a defensive standpoint,” Woodson said. “You expect that from freshmen. I get it. I’ve just got to get him where he understands that every possession counts. It’s important. You can take possessions off in high school and get away with it, but the Talent level is too steep now in the college game, and you can’t take possessions off. That’s with all our freshmen.”

For an Indiana team that’s starving for improved 3-point shooting this season, Gunn represents a legitimate option to fill that role. Whether or not Woodson trusts Gunn enough on both ends of the floor, well, that remains to be seen.

But even if Gunn doesn’t see much playing time this season, his first taste of college basketball during the preseason proved that he belongs at Indiana. And his potential, that’s just as tantalizing.

“He’s just got to keep working. That’s all I can tell him. Keep working,” Woodson said.