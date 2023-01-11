Tito’s Shorties Classic Pitch & Putt Charity Skins Game Comes to Golf Channel

Golfers with a good short game are going long for charity.

The second annual Tito’s Shorties Classic pitch and putt match, presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, premieres nationally in primetime Wednesday on the Golf Channel.

Filmed at Butler Park Pitch and Putt in Austin, Texas, the Tito’s Shorties Classic features the Tito’s Texas Team Skins game and pits Tito’s Shorties Classic Veterans Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs against newcomers Keith Mitchell and Beau Hossler.

Round 2! The@TitosVodkaShorties Classic is back! Wednesday 1/11 at 7PM EST is@GolfChannelget a cocktail ready and enjoy 😎 #ad pic.twitter.com/AmgOo96MZa — Harry Higgs (@harryhiggs1991) January 10, 2023

Tito’s Texas Team Skins format adds wrinkles to the Skins game with Reverse Mulligans, Bonus Skins for closest-to-the-pin tee shots, and Super Skins for any player scoring a hole-in-one.

For every point each player wins in Skins, Tito’s will Donate $10,000 to that player’s designated Charity for a total donation of $290,000:

Joel Dahmen: Dahmen Family Foundation

Harry Higgs: Fore the Kids

Keith Mitchell: Nantz National Alzheimer Center

Beau Hossler: Austin Community Foundation

Sports broadcaster and golf analyst Amanda Balionis Renner and the Bob Does Sports crew handle the TV commentary.

Second Annual Tito’s Shorties Classic, Wednesday, January 11, 7/6c, Golf Channel