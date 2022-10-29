TitleIX50: Blue Raider Volleyball’s LaTresa Doleman

A day without a smile is a day wasted. I’m not sure from who or where that statement came from, but it’s how I’ve chosen to live my life every single day. Certainly, I’ve been blessed throughout my lifetime to be able to not only smile every day, but to help others do the same thing. After all, that’s why we’re all here, aren’t we?

Growing up in Detroit, I learned at a very young age that sports was what I wanted my life to revolve around. I knew it’s where I wanted to build who I was and what I would stand for. I tried it all. volleyball, track, basketball, you name it. As long as it was making me smile, I was there for it, and believe me when I tell you there was little in the world that would make me happier.

As this all relates to Title IX, the biggest thing that I think it’s provided for me in my life is opportunity. Without sports, I can tell you I know I wouldn’t be where I am today.

In high school, I was able to really develop a passion for whatever it is I was doing because sports taught me to always give it your all and that not everything in life was going to be easy.

We won three state championships in a row in basketball, which was largely in part because of how hard my coach, Dave Mann, pushed us. To put it into perspective, I’m in my 40s now and I still play sports to this day and am able to outplay people who are 20 years younger than me because of the work ethic that Coach Mann helped me develop. Every single practice for what seemed to be sometimes hours at a time, we ran and ran and ran. I’m one of the happiest people you will ever meet, but I can tell you that those practices definitely did not bring out too much happiness out of me. I had no idea the impact that it was going to have on me later on in life, though. It made volleyball easier, track easier and prepared me to face adverse situations.

Ultimately, I ended up writing a three-page letter to Coach Mann thanking him for those hard practices when I got to MTSU.

When I first got to Murfreesboro, I had no idea how tough the conditioning programs were at the Collegiate level and I can honestly say I was a lot more prepared than most people to take it on.

Coming out of high school, I chose to attend MTSU on a volleyball scholarship and was also able to walk on to the track and field team. While I had early success as a middle blocker, winning the most improved player award as a freshman in volleyball, the biggest thing I got out of playing at MTSU was it showed me how to use my platform as a female athlete to not only make a positive impact every day in my own life, but, more importantly, in the lives of others. MTSU is where I really started to see that.



Since graduation, I’ve centered my entire life on the opportunities that I was given from Title IX and my time at MTSU.

I started a non-profit organization called Making a Better Me Incorporated. I know that because of the Athletes that I’ve met and even the Athletic ability that I had and the sports I was able to play because Title IX has changed my life forever. At my non-profit, we give kids some of those same opportunities that I had that would normally not be able too. To see a kid pick up a ball and just have fun and be a kid because of the work we are able to do not only bring me so much Joy and happiness, but I know that it truly makes an impact and even if it’s just for a few hours while they are shooting baskets or playing catch, I know it makes other kids smile.

I think being an athlete is the reason I was able to also win Miss America International and also start a second non-profit organization. I’ve had an opportunity to try out for the USA volleyball team and play volleyball all over the world and meet some amazing people. It gave me the mentality to work hard and to give back to others. It’s helped me view the whole world around me as one big team, and I want to do whatever I can to give back and make the world a better place.

The biggest personal blessing that was given to me in life led to the start of my second non-profit: Go Gray for a Cure Incorporated.

That blessing was my husband, Chris Doleman, who is in the NFL Hall of Fame, whose birthday was actually just a few short weeks ago.

My husband passed away from brain cancer in January 2020, and we started Go Gray for a Cure in his memory so that we can raise funds to help others affected by brain cancer.

One of the fondest memories of my husband and I as it relates to sports actually came from a sport that neither one of us were professionals in, but we still loved to do it every chance we had: golf.

I always loved golf and had clubs but had no idea how to play. When my husband and I started dating, we would go and golf and he literally taught me everything. How to grip the clubs, how to follow through with my swing, all of it. It’s actually funny because when he was first teaching me, he could tell that all my years of having a chance to play other sports as an athlete were coming out because I wanted so badly to succeed and play as well as him, but I just couldn’t ‘t quit dipping in my swing. All those days playing volleyball I guess made that to where even when I swing a golf club today I can’t help but do it. He always used volleyball analogies when he would teach me.

One of the things I loved most about him was actually how well he was able to relate to other people and take their own personal experiences and put them over some of the great accomplishments he had in his days as a player. Having that platform as an athlete and being able to share that with him is something I never would have had if I had never picked up a ball as a kid.

I think that the reason God had my husband and I go through what we went through was so that our story could help others and help me continue to be a blessing to others. I’ve met so many people who have a glioblastoma or people or spouses caring for someone with a glioblastoma. I always offer my number to people and I’m in a support group where I can offer advice.

When my husband had his surgery, he lost all feeling on the left side of his body. In our experience, there were days that physical therapists wouldn’t come into his room so I tell people that no matter what, always do your best to get some physical activity in. With my background as an athlete, and especially with what I was able to learn in my days playing volleyball and running track at MTSU, I learned a lot about working out and just knowing that I would help him do different exercises. I would pick up his leg and move it and help him move and squeeze with his fingers. I just always had that mentality of keep on working and don’t ever give up. Slowly but surely, he started getting feeling back on that side of his body. We did it four times a day and when he walked out of that hospital he could do squats with me on his back.

Even if it makes me cry, I always want to help people dealing with it because when we were both going through it, we had never heard of a glioblastoma or knew almost anything about brain cancer. Anytime I can help someone else going through it, I will. One time we drove three hours so that he could sign an autograph for someone who was dealing with brain cancer. If he can do that, I can dedicate myself to helping others going through this situation on a day-to-day basis because I know even the smallest things can put a smile on people’s faces.

While yes, I have accomplished a lot personally as an athlete, even breaking a record at MTSU my freshman year, what sports and Title IX has done for me off the court means so much more to me than anything I’ve accomplished on it. Not to say that I’m not still proud of some of my accomplishments as a player, both at MTSU and professionally, but the opportunities and the doors that have been opened for me to compete and to be able to run two successful non-profits . Quite simply making people happy because of my time as a competitor makes me even more proud, and I pray every day that I can help others live their life by my favorite quote: “A day without a smile is a day wasted.”

So, I suppose if anyone asked me to summarize what Title IX meant to that wide-eyed freshman that came to Middle Tennessee from Detroit, Michigan, today, I’d tell them this: It means that as a female athlete I get the opportunity to wake up every day to help others around me smile and win in life, and I hope for the next 50 years it can help other young female athletes continue to do the same.

