Titleist Pro V1/Pro V1x for 2023: What you need to know | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

1. Core values: Firmer for distance, softer for spin control. Elite golf balls aren’t simply a homogenous blob of rubber surrounded by a firm outer layer and a urethane cover. Well, that blob of rubber features a specific, highly controlled gradient of stiffness from a soft central core to an increasingly stiffer outer core. That’s why some balls, like the Pro V1x, even feature an inner core and an outer core so that the difference between the soft center and the firm outer can be even greater. That gradient allows a golf ball to be both faster and lower-spinning off the long clubs, particularly the driver, for the best possible spin. Tweaking that gradient can result in better speed and a more consistent overall flight and landing pattern. The gradient on the cores for the new Pro V1 and Pro V1x reflect a change that sees the outer part of the core get firmer and the innermost part of the core get softer, said Titleist’s Mike Madson, senior vice president of golf ball research and development . That’s especially relevant on the softer Pro V1, as it’s increasing distance while providing the potential for ideal approach shot and greenside spin, too.