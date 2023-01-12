Title Protection a Top FPA Advocacy Goal in 2023

Title protection, he explained, “is rooted in four pillars” — title usage, professional competence, consumer protection and professional advancement, adding that it “will distinguish financial planners from other financial service providers leaving the term financial planner.”

Lee hopes that title protection “will establish threshold standards for financial planners without creating an unnecessary regulatory burden for those meeting standards. Anyone proclaiming to be a financial planner must meet the necessary threshold standards for competence and ethics.”

Furthermore, Lee said, title protection “will enable consumers to identify and engage with a qualified financial planner for comprehensive financial planning services.”

Financial planning “has yet to achieve the same level of recognition of other honorable professions, including medicine, law and accounting,” Lee added. “This is a critical step in the recognition of financial planning as a distinct essential profession dedicated to the betterment of society.”

Achieving title protection is a “long-term objective” for FPA, Lee conceded, and “will require time and patience to achieve.” FPA will engage “in stakeholder outreach to understand your views,” he said.