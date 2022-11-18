Titans win as pair of former FSU DL play
Week 11 of the NFL season began with Thursday Night Football between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. Here is a look at the results of TNF as well as the full Week 11 NFL schedule for former Florida State stand outs:
Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans 27, Green Bay Packers 17
Titans: Defensive end DeMarcus Walker started. He recorded a Solo tackle, as well as a quarterback rush. Defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was in on a tackle.
Packers: None
The remainder of the Week 11 schedule is below:
Sunday
Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m., FOX)
Bears: None
Falcons: DT Eddie Goldman (reserved/retired)
Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m., FOX)
Panthers: O.T Cameron ErvingDE Brian Burns
Ravens: None
Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m., CBS)
Browns: None
bills: O.T Bobby HartDB Xavier Rhodes (practice squad)
Washington Commanders at Houston Texans (1 p.m., FOX)
Commanders: None
Texans: None
Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m., CBS)
Eagles: WR Auden Tate (practice squad), OT Roderick Johnson (practice squad), DT Marvin Wilson (practice squad), DE Josh SweatDE Janarius Robinson (injured reserve, but recently designated for return)
Colts: None
New York Jets at New England Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)
Jets: DE Jermaine JohnsonLB Hamsah to Nasirilde (practice squad), S Lamarcus Joyner
Patriots: None
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m., FOX)
Rams: RB Cam AkersOLB Keir Thomas (practice squad), CB Jalen Ramsey
Saints: QB Jameis Winston (has been active recently, but not played), DB PJ Williams
Detroit Lions at New York Giants (1 p.m., FOX)
Lions: None
Giants: RB Jashaun Corbin (practice squad), K Graham Gano
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m., FOX)
Raiders: None
Broncos: CB Ronald Darby (injured reserve)
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m., CBS)
Cowboys: None
Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 p.m., CBS)
Bengals: None
Steelers: None
Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Chiefs: DE Joshua KaindohDT Derrick Nnadi
Chargers: CB Asante Samuel Jr.S Derwin JamesK Dustin Hopkins (has recently been inactive due to injury)
Monday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
49ers: None
Cardinals: Center Rodney Hudson was recently placed on injured reserve.
Teams on bye: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Noles247.com will have updates after each day of action. Updates will include stats, highlights, notes, injury updates, transactions, and more.