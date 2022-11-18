Titans win as pair of former FSU DL play

Week 11 of the NFL season began with Thursday Night Football between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. Here is a look at the results of TNF as well as the full Week 11 NFL schedule for former Florida State stand outs:

Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans 27, Green Bay Packers 17

Titans: Defensive end DeMarcus Walker started. He recorded a Solo tackle, as well as a quarterback rush. Defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was in on a tackle.

Packers: None

The remainder of the Week 11 schedule is below:

Sunday

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m., FOX)

Bears: None

Falcons: DT Eddie Goldman (reserved/retired)

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m., FOX)

Panthers: O.T Cameron ErvingDE Brian Burns

Ravens: None

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m., CBS)



Browns: None

bills: O.T Bobby HartDB Xavier Rhodes (practice squad)

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans (1 p.m., FOX)

Commanders: None

Texans: None

Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Eagles: WR Auden Tate (practice squad), OT Roderick Johnson (practice squad), DT Marvin Wilson (practice squad), DE Josh SweatDE Janarius Robinson (injured reserve, but recently designated for return)

Colts: None

New York Jets at New England Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)

Jets: DE Jermaine JohnsonLB Hamsah to Nasirilde (practice squad), S Lamarcus Joyner

Patriots: None

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

Rams: RB Cam AkersOLB Keir Thomas (practice squad), CB Jalen Ramsey

Saints: QB Jameis Winston (has been active recently, but not played), DB PJ Williams

Detroit Lions at New York Giants (1 p.m., FOX)

Lions: None

Giants: RB Jashaun Corbin (practice squad), K Graham Gano

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Raiders: None

Broncos: CB Ronald Darby (injured reserve)

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Cowboys: None

Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Bengals: None

Steelers: None

Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Chiefs: DE Joshua KaindohDT Derrick Nnadi

Chargers: CB Asante Samuel Jr.S Derwin JamesK Dustin Hopkins (has recently been inactive due to injury)

Monday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

49ers: None

Cardinals: Center Rodney Hudson was recently placed on injured reserve.

Teams on bye: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Noles247.com will have updates after each day of action. Updates will include stats, highlights, notes, injury updates, transactions, and more.