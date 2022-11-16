Titans vs. Packers odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from advanced model

After snapping a five-game losing streak, the Green Bay Packers will try to get back into the NFC playoff picture when they take on the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football. The Packers (4-6), who won the NFC North title the past three years, rallied past the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday to post a 31-28 win in overtime. The Titans (6-3), who have won the AFC South the past two seasons, rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Denver Broncos in Week 10. The teams are meeting for the second time in three years. Green Bay won the last meeting, 40-14 at Lambeau Field in 2020.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., is set for 8:15 pm ET. Green Bay is a 3-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Packers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Packers spread: Green Bay -3

Titans vs. Packers over/under: 41 points

Titans vs. Packers money line: Titans +140, Packers -165

TEN: Titans are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games overall

GB: Packers are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight Thursday games

Why the Packers can cover

Despite a down season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 2,315 yards and 17 touchdowns on 219 of 337 passing (65%). In Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, Rodgers threw a season-high three TD passes on 14 of 20 attempts (70%) for a rating of 146.7. He has yet to throw for 300 yards this season, but has thrown for 57,675 yards and 466 touchdowns in his career.

Running back Aaron Jones may be the Packers' biggest weapon on offense. He leads the team in rushing, carrying 131 times for 738 yards (5.6 average) and two touchdowns, with 34 receptions for 228 yards (6.7 average) and three scores. He has seven explosive plays, including five on the ground, with a length of 36 yards. He has converted 49 first downs, including 37 rushing. Against Dallas, he carried 24 times for 138 yards (5.8 average) and a score.

Why the Titans can cover

Despite that, the Packers are not a lock to cover the Titans vs. Packers spread. That’s because Tennessee hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in any game since Week 3 and is led by an opportunistic defense that has 13 takeaways, a plus-three turnover differential, and 29 sacks. Defensive end Denico Autry leads the Titans with seven sacks for 53 yards with six tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. He has 20 tackles, including 12 solo.

The offense is led by running back Derrick Henry, who has been hard to stop and could surpass the 1,000-yard rushing mark against Green Bay. It would be the fourth time in his career he has done that and the first since 2020, when he rushed for 2,027 yards. For the year, Henry has carried 202 times for 923 yards (4.6 average) and nine touchdowns. He has seven big plays of 20 or more yards, including a season-high 56-yarder. He has also caught 16 passes for 154 yards (9.6 average).

