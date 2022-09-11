Titans vs. Giants: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

New York @ Tennessee

Last Season Records: Tennessee 12-5; New York 4-13

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants are opening their 2022 seasons against each other at 4:25 pm ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is coming off a 12-5 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals 19-16. On the other hand, returning after a Rocky 4-13 year, New York is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A couple last-season Offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Titans were third best in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 23. Less enviably, the Giants ranked worst with respect to overall Offensive touchdowns last season, where the Squad accrued only 23. The good news for New York, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Tennessee has the odds in their favor, so they’ll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 pm ET

Sunday at 4:25 pm ET Where: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

Odds

The Titans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.