Titans vs. Commanders Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 5 From Anywhere Online Today

The Tennessee Titans have rebounded from an 0-2 start and have won their last two games thanks to a bruising running game behind the imposing Derrick Henry. The Outlook is less Rosy in Washington. The Commanders have dropped their last three games and the offense looks lost with quarterback Carson Wentz at the helm. The Washington faithful are already calling for Taylor Heinicke to replace Wentz. Perhaps we’ll see a change at quarterback on Sunday in Washington with the Commanders hosting the Titans at 1 pm ET (10 am PT) on CBS.

The game will be shown in the Tennessee and DC areas (according to 506 Sports) on live TV streaming services, but there may be cases where you’re blocked because of an internet location glitch or just want an added layer of privacy for streaming. There’s an option that doesn’t require subscribing to something like that NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Plusor searching the internet for a sketchy website: a virtual private network, or VPN.



Here’s how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.

Titans vs. Commanders: When and where?

For Week 5 of the NFL season, the Commanders are hosting the Titans at 1 pm ET (10 am PT). The game is set to take place at FedEx Field, home of the Commanders and located in Summerfield, Maryland.

How to watch the Titans vs. Commanders game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly applied blackout restrictions, you may need a different way to watch the game and that’s where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by Encrypting your traffic, plus it’s a great idea for when you’re traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you’re able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like ours Editors’ Choice, ExpressVPNmake it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you’ve got a legitimate subscription to the service you’re streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It’s normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free — the equivalent of $6.67 per month — if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Titans vs. Commanders game in the US

This week’s Titans-Commanders game is on CBS, so in addition to a VPN you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries a local CBS affiliate that is broadcasting the game. The least expensive such service is Paramount Plus. You’ll need to be subscribed to Paramount Plus’ Essential or Premium plans to be able to watch the game (or an older “limited commercials” plan), and you’ll need to switch your VPN to an area showing the game (see tips below).

Paramount Plus has two main options: Essential for $5 per month ($50 per year if paying annually) and Premium for $10 per month ($100 per year if paying annually). Both offer live NFL games, although the cheaper Essential option lacks live CBS feeds, ad-free content for on-demand streaming or the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Since either option works for the NFL games, if all you want is football, the cheaper Essential option would be the way to go. Read our Paramount Plus review.

Numerous others live TV streaming services carry local CBS stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Paramount Plus, but they also carry more channels, including football-specific channels like Fox, ESPN, NFL Network and/or RedZone. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

Quick tips for streaming Titans vs. Commanders using a VPN

