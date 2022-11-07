Titans vs. Chiefs live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

The Titans and Chiefs were the top two teams in the AFC standings last season, and they come into their Week 9 Matchup this year as division leaders with hopes of a deep playoff run.

Despite identical 5-2 records, the Chiefs are heavily favored in this game. QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was considered a game-time decision for the Titans, who ruled him inactive just before the game and will start Rookie Malik Willis for the second consecutive week.

With Willis under center, expect Tennessee’s offense to be strictly run-based again. That worked against the Texans with Derrick Henry overpowering Houston’s defense, but will it be enough to keep up with Patrick Mahomes?

MORE: Derrick Henry torments Texans again, breaks Eddie George’s Titans TD record

The Chiefs scored 44 points in their last game, a win over the 49ers, and Mahomes has never lost coming out of a bye week. It’s going to take a gigantic effort by the Titans’ defense to slow Kansas City’s offense, but it’s easy to forget Tennessee game-planned well for the Chiefs last season and came out with a 27-3 win.

MORE: Watch Titans vs. Chiefs live with fuboTV (free trial)

The Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights as Kansas City hosts Tennessee on “Sunday Night Football.” Catch up on all the Moments from the Week 9 matchup.

Titans vs. Chiefs score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Titans 0 0 – – – Chiefs 3 6 – – –

Titans vs. Chiefs live updates, Highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’

Chiefs 9, Titans 0

8:57 pm TOUCHDOWN — 5 more yards? No problem. Mecole Hardman takes it into the end zone on a catch-and-run to put the Chiefs up by two possessions. Butker inexplicably misses the extra point attempt to keep it at 9-0.

8:55 p.m. — Uh oh. False start penalty on Joe Thuney makes it 3rd & 5 for the Chiefs.

End of first quarter: Chiefs 3, Titans 0

8:52 pm — The Chiefs have 3rd & Inches less than three yards from the goal line and let the clock expire. Kansas City will be looking to make this a 10-point game at the start of the second quarter.

8:48 pm — Mahomes finds Toney up the middle to put the Chiefs at Tennessee’s 12-yard line.

8:47 p.m. — Justin Watson makes a terrific catch for 33 yards. Great throw by Mahomes. The Chiefs are on the brink of the red zone again.

8:45 p.m. — Travis Kelce is doing Travis Kelce things. The all-pro opens Kansas City’s drive with a 23-yard reception.

8:42 p.m. — The drive fizzles out quickly for Tennessee. Even after Willis’ athleticism helps him avoid a sack, the Titans will punt.

8:40 p.m. — Chigoziem Okonkwo takes off for 48 yards! The rookie tight end had 52 career yards entering tonight. Titans are in business.

Not bad for a screen pass 🔥 @ChigTweets 📺: #TENvsKC is NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/ExOeMHivBX pic.twitter.com/p4Jh3hAxPQ — NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2022

Chiefs 3, Titans 0

8:35 pm FIELD GOAL — Harrison Butker nails the 23-yard attempt. Chiefs Strike first, but Tennessee will gladly take it.

8:35 p.m.— Holding call pushed Kansas City back… Chiefs will be forced to attempt a short field goal.

8:32 p.m. — A catch by Mecole Hardman has the Chiefs inside the Titans’ 10-yard line. 1st & Goal.

8:29 p.m. — Mahomes takes off! He runs for a first down and much more, putting Kansas City on the brink of the red zone.

8:27 p.m. — The Chiefs were well into Titans territory, but a facemask penalty on Trey Smith backs them up to near midfield.

8:25 p.m. — Travis Kelce gets into it with David Long after a catch near the first down marker…some early tension.

8:24 p.m. — One play, one catch for new addition Kadarius Toney.

8:23 p.m. — The Titans kick off, Isiah Pacheco Returns the ball to about the 25-yard line, and we are underway!

8:10 p.m. — Temperatures are hovering around 55 degrees in Kansas City, with clear skies and light winds.

7:57 pm — Patrick Mahomes’ otherworldly numbers in September get the most attention, but he’s also been Unstoppable in November. Can he keep that trend alive tonight?

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes has won 22 straight games in November and December, the longest win streak by any QB since 1950. The last time Mahomes has lost in either of those months was 2019 — to the Titans team he faces today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2022

7:37 pm — All eyes will be on Willis early in this game, but how much will the Titans let him throw? Tennessee’s offense ran through Derrick Henry in Houston last week.

7:08 pm — The Titans officially listed Ryan Tannehill as inactive, meaning Rookie Malik Willis will make his second NFL start. Tannehill (ankle) had been a game-time decision.

Titans vs. Chiefs start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6

Sunday, Nov. 6 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Chiefs will kick off at 8:20 pm ET. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.