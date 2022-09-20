Titans vs. Bills live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ game

The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 NFL season with high expectations, but they certainly lived up to the hype in Week 1.

Josh Allen looked every bit like an MVP frontrunner, steamrolling the Rams in their own building with 353 total yards and four touchdowns. It led to a dominant 31-10 win over the reigning Super Bowl Champions to put the rest of the league on notice.

But if there’s one team that could make the Bills nervous after that Week 1 performance, it might be the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans have beaten the Bills in both of the last two NFL seasons, and both times Derrick Henry has absolutely feasted on the Buffalo defense.

MORE: How Derrick Henry has owned the Bills during his NFL career

In their latest meeting back in Week 6 last season, Henry went off for 147 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead his team to a 34-31 home win. When the teams met in 2020, they found the end zone twice as the Titans blew out the Bills 42-16.

However, Tennessee is heading to Buffalo fresh off a stunning loss to the New York Giants, in which they blew a 13-0 halftime lead. Kicker Randy Bullock also missed a potential game-winner from 47 yards as time expired.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and Highlights from Titans vs. Bills on “Monday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL’s Week 2 game.

MORE: Watch Titans vs. Bills live with fuboTV (free trial)

Titans vs. Bills score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Titans 7 0 0 0 0 Bills 7 10 0 0 0

Titans vs. Bills live updates, Highlights from Monday Night Football

(All times Eastern)

9:03 p.m. — The second half is underway, with the Titans getting the ball first. They could use a score on this drive to keep within striking distance.

9:01 pm — Josh Allen’s stats in the first half: 18/23, 208 yards, 2 touchdowns and a 133.3 passer rating. Not too shabby.

8:58 pm — The touchdown was nice, but these celebratory moves by Stefon Diggs may have been even nicer.

8:49 p.m. — A Bills sack on Ryan Tannehill is the final play of the first half. Both offenses started hot, but the Titans cooled off in the second quarter while the Bills kept the pedal down to pull out to a two-possession lead.

End of first half: Bills 17, Titans 7

8:46 p.m. — Jackson has left the field in an ambulance. Scary scene in Buffalo.

8:41 p.m. — This has been a very rough night for injuries for both teams. Bills corner Dane Jackson is down now, and it looks serious. The cart is coming onto the field to attend to him.

Bills 17, Titans 7

8:36 pm TOUCHDOWN — The Bills extended their lead. Josh Allen scrambles left, then turns right and fires it back across the field to a wide open Stefon Diggs. That’s the star wideout’s second touchdown of the season.

8:34 p.m. — With Buffalo facing another 4th and short situation deep in Titans territory, it looks like they’ve gotten bailed out by an offsides call on the defense. However, Sean McDermott called a timeout just before the snap.

8:28 p.m. — Here come the Bills again. Josh Allen and company have the ball in the red zone thanks to a deep ball to Jake Kumerow and a pair of completions to Stefon Diggs. That’ll bring us to the two-minute warning.

8:23 p.m. — For the first time tonight, we have a three-and-out. Buffalo’s defense stifles the Titans to force another punt. On the injury front, Taylor Lewan has been ruled questionable to return.

Bills 10, Titans 7

8:20 p.m.— Here’s another look at that false start call. The Titans may have caught a break there…

The officials called this a false start instead of offsides 🥴🥴 The Bills ended up settling for three. pic.twitter.com/CWSgejBdHM — Brian Y (@byysports) September 20, 2022

8:17 p.m. — The Bills are moving down the field once again, but a rare misfire from Josh Allen brings up 4th down. After a false start call goes against them, they’re forced to trot out Tyler Bass, who connects from 49 yards to give Buffalo the lead.

8:07 pm — Now the Bills come up with a much-needed stop on defense. An Offensive facemark penalty backs the Titans up, and they can’t convert another 3rd and long play. Buffalo has the ball back inside its own 20-yard line.

8:02 p.m. — The Titans convert on 3rd and 15 after a nice catch and run by Treylon Burks. They’ve moved the ball into Bills territory once again.

End of first quarter: Bills 7, Titans 7

7:54 pm — The Tennessee defense comes up with a big stop. The Bills were driving, but the Titans stuff Josh Allen in the backfield on 4th and short to get the ball back.

Bills 7, Titans 7

7:47 pm TOUCHDOWN — The Titans go for it on 4th and short from near the goal line, and Derrick Henry powers his way up the middle and into the end zone. That was a HUGE drive by the Titans to answer. What a start to this game.

7:45 p.m. — The Titans have it inside the 5-yard line on a throw to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Buffalo challenged the catch, but the play stood.

7:40 p.m.— Derrick Henry is looking sharp early, with a few nice runs to kickstart the Titans’ offense. A Ryan Tannehill throw to Austin Hooper now has them in the red zone.

7:37 pm — Tennessee’s Trenton Cannon and Buffalo’s Mitch Morse are both questionable to return after early injuries. Titans Offensive lineman Taylor Lewan also just limped off the field.

Bills 7, Titans 0

7:30 pm TOUCHDOWN — A clinical opening drive by the Bills ends with a touchdown. Josh Allen sets up a screen to full back Reggie Gilliam, who bounces to the outside and finds the corner of the end zone.

7:25 p.m. — Josh Allen hurdles a defender AGAIN. He moves the chains on 3rd and long with an outstanding play.

Josh Allen stampeding for the first down. #BillsMafia 📺: #TENvsBUF is ESPN

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/j1VWc0P4Rm pic.twitter.com/SpDbVQ4EBr — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2022

7:23 pm — Devin Singletary rips off a big run to get the Bills offense close to midfield, but another injury stops proceedings again. This time it’s Buffalo’s starting center, Mitch Morse, who has to leave the field.

7:17 p.m. — Randy Bullock boots the opening kickoff through the end zone for a touchback, but already a Titans player has gone down injured. It’s Utility man Trenton Cannon.

7:13 pm — It’s a beautiful night for football in Western New York. Kickoff is just moments away.

6:57 pm — Fun fact: the Titans and Bills have played each other in each of the last five seasons (including tonight). Josh Allen has also faced Tennessee in every season of his NFL career. The Titans are looking to make it three wins in a row over their familiar foes tonight.

6:46 pm — Looks like you can add Von Miller to the list of people who are Backing Josh Allen to win the MVP award this season.

6:23 p.m. — Stefon Diggs is getting loose as he often does by playing catch with some fans in Buffalo.

6:12 p.m. — The inactive lists have been released and wide receiver Gabe Davis is OUT for Buffalo with an ankle injury. He’s joined by defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who also misses out for the Bills. For the Titans, running backs Dontrell Hillard and Julius Chestnut have been ruled out along with cornerback Kristian Fulton.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Monday, Sept. 19

Monday, Sept. 19 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Bills is scheduled to start at 7:15 pm ET from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY

What channel is Titans vs. Bills on today?

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Titans vs. Bills will air on ESPN as part of a special two-game Monday night broadcast, with Vikings vs. Eagles airing simultaneously for much of the night on ABC.

The ESPN and ABC broadcasts will be working to cover both games across both networks, with live look-ins, score updates and highlights from each game being shown on the other channel.

Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovksy will be on the call from Buffalo.