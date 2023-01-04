Titans RB Derrick Henry Talks to Teammates About Football, and Life, in Wake of Damar Hamlin’s Injury
NASHVILLE – Titans running back Derrick Henry, like countless others across the country, was watching on Monday night when Bills safety Damar Hamlin was carted off the field in a life-threatening situation.
Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest, had his heartbeat restored on the field. He remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital.
Henry on Wednesday revealed he hung out with Hamlin during the offseason. Henry said he’s been praying every day for Hamlin and his family.
“He’s a cool dude,” Henry said.
The scary situation prompted Henry to stand up in front of the team on Tuesday to deliver a message about football, and life. Several other Veteran Titans also talked to teammates during a team meeting.
“We risk our lives playing this game and sometimes you don’t think something like that could happen,” Henry said. “I told the team to be Grateful for every day, for this game, and life in general. Because nothing is Promised to us, anything can happen in the blink of an eye. Always give God thanks for what you have. As a kid we wanted to play this game and live this dream, but sometimes it gets hard, life gets hard. But at the end of the day God puts you in a position for you to see it through, so just have faith in Him and everything that is going on.”