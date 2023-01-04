Titans RB Derrick Henry Talks to Teammates About Football, and Life, in Wake of Damar Hamlin’s Injury

“We risk our lives playing this game and sometimes you don’t think something like that could happen,” Henry said. “I told the team to be Grateful for every day, for this game, and life in general. Because nothing is Promised to us, anything can happen in the blink of an eye. Always give God thanks for what you have. As a kid we wanted to play this game and live this dream, but sometimes it gets hard, life gets hard. But at the end of the day God puts you in a position for you to see it through, so just have faith in Him and everything that is going on.”