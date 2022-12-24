Titans QB Ryan Tannehill underwent surgery on ankle, determined to return vs. Jaguars in Week 18

The 2022 season might not be over for Ryan Tannehill just yet.

The Titans’ starting quarterback, who is out for Saturday’s game against the Texans after suffering an ankle injury last week in a loss to the Chargers, is doing everything he can to play in what could end up being a win-or-go-home game against the Jaguars in Week 18, sources say. While various reports have considered him done for the season, Tannehill is pushing to try to make that not the case.

To that point, sources say Tannehill traveled to Birmingham, Ala. this week to undergo a tightrope surgical procedure on his injured ankle to give himself at least a chance at being on the field to help fight for Tennessee’s playoff lives. Tannehill was at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center, where Dr. Norman Waldrop, the foot-and-ankle specialist who is one of the nation’s experts on the procedure, operated on his high ankle sprain.

While the recovery time for this type of procedure can vary, a best-case scenario can have a player back on the field in about three weeks, which is what gives Tannehill hope he can return for Week 18.

Known for his toughness, Tannehill went back in the game against the Chargers after suffering another ankle injury this season.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis will start Saturday against the Texans — his third start of the season.

Tannehill has not been placed on injured reserve, an indication the team believes there is a chance he returns. Asked about Tannehill’s status this week, Titans head Coach Mike Vrabel said he’s “just out this week.”

“I don’t have to issue an injury report next week until next week,” Vrabel added.

While the Titans could lock up the division before the final week of the regular season, there is a real chance Tennessee and Jacksonville will have a play-in game for the AFC South title in Week 18.