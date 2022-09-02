Titans place Pro Bowler Harold Landry on injured reserve

Nashville, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans placed Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III on injured reserve Friday.

The Titans did not cite a reason for Landry going on IR. A person with direct knowledge of the injury confirmed reports that Landry Tore an ACL in practice Wednesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Titans have not commented on the nature of Landry’s injury.

Titans place Pro Bowler Harold Landry on injured reserve

Tennessee also claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka on Friday. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Tuska has played in 24 games combined with Denver in 2020 and Pittsburgh in 2021. He had two sacks and a forced fumble with the Steelers last season.

Tennessee also placed wide receiver Racey McMath on injured reserve Thursday. The Titans placed 26 on injured reserve last season and used an NFL-record 91 different players, the most in a non-strike season. The NFL changed the rules this offseason to allow only eight players to return from injured reserve to the roster.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button